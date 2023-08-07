Adam22 Net Worth

What is Adam22's Net Worth?

Adam22 is the online handle of Adam Grandmaison, a podcaster and YouTuber who has a net worth of $4 million. Adam22 is best known as the creator and host of the pop culture podcast "No Jumper," on which he has interviewed many rappers, actors, singers, and live streamers. In more recent years, Grandmaison has become known for his relationship with Lena the Plug, his girlfriend and collaborator in adult content.

Early Life

Adam Grandmaison was born on November 24, 1983 in Nashua, New Hampshire. At an early age, he began riding BMX bikes. He later developed a passion for hip hop music, particularly Gucci Mane's hit song "Bricks."

Career Beginnings

In 2006, Grandmaison launched the BMX website "The Come Up." He went on to expand his influence in the BMX world by creating ONSOMESHIT, a BMX biking team and clothing line. At one point, the brand had a retail shop on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, California.

No Jumper

In 2011, Grandmaison created the Tumblr blog "No Jumper." Named after a lyric from Gucci Mane's song "Bricks," the blog featured various hip hop-oriented articles and promoted such underground artists as Clams Casino and SpaceGhostPurrp. Grandmaison later rebooted "No Jumper" as a podcast on YouTube focused on BMX, with vlogs dedicated to Grandmaison's ONSOMESHIT retail store in Los Angeles. On YouTube, he uses the handle Adam22. In 2015, the podcast transitioned to interviews with rappers and other figures in pop culture. Through "No Jumper," Grandmaison became renowned in hip hop communities for highlighting both burgeoning and established rappers. He has interviewed such hip hop artists as Xavier Wulf, Lil Yachty, Lil Peep, Young Thug, Tekashi69, and XXXTentacion. Notably, he gave XXXTentacion his first official interview in 2016, helping him reach a wider audience. "No Jumper" has racked up over 4.5 million subscribers and more than 1.4 billion total views since its launch.

Beyond hip hop artists, Grandmaison has interviewed an array of other figures on "No Jumper," including singers, actors, music executives and critics, live streamers, and other YouTubers. Some of his notable subjects have been Riley Reid, Aaron Carter, Charlamagne tha God, Shane Dawson, and Anthony Fantano. Grandmaison and "No Jumper" have also been criticized for perpetuating white supremacist and antisemitic views, including through interviews with neo-Nazis Richard Spencer and Nick Fuentes. One cohost reportedly quit the program following the interview with Spencer. Additionally, "No Jumper" has been accused of spreading unverified information, such as when it falsely claimed that Tory Lanez had been found not guilty on all charges for his 2020 shooting of rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Music Career

Signed with Atlantic Records, Grandmaison released two non-album singles in 2018: "Hard," featuring Tay-K and BlocBoy JB, and "Rivals," featuring Killy and Smooky MarGielaa. After Grandmaison was accused by two women of sexual assault the same year, he was dropped by Atlantic Records.

Other Activities

In activities beyond his podcast, Grandmaison hosted the inaugural Trap Circus music festival in Miami, Florida in 2017. The following year, he held a memorial event for XXXTentacion following the rapper's murder. Grandmaison hosted the event in front of his ONSOMESHIT store in Los Angeles; attracting over 1,000 people, it ended when police in riot gear came and reportedly shot rubber bullets and tear gas into the rowdy crowd. Also in 2018, Grandmaison helped promote YouTuber FouseyTube's "Hate Dies, Love Arrives" event, which had to be shut down due to a bomb threat.

Among his other endeavors, Grandmaison began performing in adult content with his partner Lena Nersesian, known by her handle Lena the Pug, on the platform OnlyFans in 2017. The pair uploaded a video to YouTube announcing they would be starring in a sex tape once Nersesian's YouTube channel reached one million subscribers. That tape, entitled "Podcast Smash," was released for free in collaboration with Pornhub. Later, in 2021, Grandmaison and Nersesian premiered a new podcast called "Plug Talk," which features interviews with OnlyFans adult film stars whom the pair then have sexual intercourse with after recording.

Personal Life

In 2023, Grandmaison married his girlfriend Lena Nersesian, an online personality and adult film actress known professionally as Lena the Plug. Together, they have a daughter.

Adam and Lena became much more widely known in the middle of 2023 after she filmed an adult scene with another man for the first time. Adam famously gifted Lena a $400,000 green Lamborghini SUV as a reward for doing the scene. In the aftermath of the controversy, NFL player Antonio Brown requested to be the next male to film a scene with Lena.