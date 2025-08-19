What is Mario Singer's Net Worth?

Mario Singer is an American businessman and former reality TV star who has a net worth of $6 million. The majority of Mario Singer's net worth is derived from his share of a Hamptons mansion that he and ex-wife Ramona Singer co-own. They purchased the home in 1995 for $1 million. Today, it is worth at least $12 million and rents for $200,000-$250,000 per month. Ramona has implied in various post-divorce interviews that part of the reason they ended up divorcing was the fact that she apparently made more money than Mario, which made him feel "emasculated."

Ramona Singer was a cast member on the debut season of "The Real Housewives of New York" in 2008. Mario became a familiar face to viewers as Ramona's charismatic, often outspoken partner. Beyond reality TV, he built a long career in the jewelry manufacturing industry, serving as an executive at his family's company and co-founding a line with Ramona. However, his public image was defined less by business success than by his marriage, a high-profile affair, and a divorce that became one of the most dramatic storylines in the Housewives franchise.

Early Life and Career

Mario was born in 1954 in Southampton, New York, into a family of entrepreneurs. His father, Frederick Singer, founded a manufacturing business that grew into Classic Medallics, a leading producer of medals, trophies, and religious jewelry. Mario followed in the family trade and rose to vice president of the firm, ensuring its success into a third generation.

In 2005, he and Ramona launched True Faith Jewelry, which produced religious-themed and Celtic-inspired accessories. The company complemented Ramona's growing profile in fashion and later on Bravo, and it helped expand the Singer family's financial footprint. Mario's career in jewelry provided stability and wealth long before his television fame, with his ventures widely reported as financially successful.

Role on "The Real Housewives of New York City"

Mario first appeared on "The Real Housewives of New York City" in 2008, alongside Ramona and their daughter, Avery. Viewers saw him as an unusually prominent husband within the Housewives universe. He was witty, willing to confront Ramona's rivals, and memorable for moments like the couple's 2010 vow renewal ceremony.

He frequently sparred with cast members such as Jill Zarin and LuAnn de Lesseps, often taking Ramona's side in social conflicts. He also became one of the few Housewives spouses to contribute his own Bravo blog, sharing blunt opinions about the cast. For fans, Mario was both a foil and an asset to Ramona's presence on the show, offering banter, loyalty, and occasionally combustible drama.

Marriage and Divorce from Ramona

Mario and Ramona met in the early 1990s, married in 1992, and welcomed daughter Avery in 1995. Their relationship was portrayed for years as strong and affectionate, with Ramona often praising Mario as a supportive husband. Their televised vow renewal appeared to confirm that image.

But in 2014, Ramona discovered Mario's affair with Kasey Dexter, a much younger woman. Reports that she caught them together at the couple's Hamptons home made headlines, shocking both fans and fellow cast members. Ramona filed for divorce, though she briefly attempted reconciliation before ending the marriage permanently later that year. The divorce, finalized by 2016, ended a 22-year union and became one of the most notorious storylines in Housewives history.

Public Controversies

In addition to his affair, Mario drew controversy for confrontations with Housewives cast members. His most infamous feud was with Jill Zarin, with tabloid reports alleging a heated party altercation in 2011. He was also known for sharp, sarcastic commentary both on the show and in his Bravo blog, which made him polarizing but ensured he was never a background spouse.

The affair with Dexter, however, overshadowed all else. It not only ended his marriage but also tarnished the image of the devoted partner fans had once seen on RHONY.

Life After RHONY

Mario left the show following his split from Ramona, though he made a brief cameo in 2019 during a dinner with Ramona and friends. In a joking aside, he quipped that marriages should come with renewable contracts – a nod to his own highly publicized divorce.

In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mario reunited with Ramona and Avery for quarantine in Florida. Their cohabitation surprised fans, but both ex-spouses emphasized the arrangement was platonic and for their daughter's benefit. The display of civility marked a dramatic change from their bitter divorce years earlier.

Mario's romance with Kasey Dexter ended in 2018, and since then, he has lived a more private life. He has not remarried, remaining focused on business and family. He continues to work with Classic Medallics and maintains a close relationship with Avery, frequently appearing at family milestones.

Real Estate

In 1995, Ramona and Mario paid $1 million for a home in Southampton, New York. Set on 1.4 acres and featuring six bedrooms and six bathrooms, this has mostly been used as an income property over the years. In peak months, it can fetch as much as $200,000 – $250,000 per month. Today, this home is likely worth around $12 million.

In 1992, Ramona and Mario paid $1.42 million for a condo in Manhattan. In July 2019, Ramona sold this unit for $4 million.

In December 2017, Mario paid $810,000 for a condo in Boca Raton, Florida. Today this condo is worth around $2 million.