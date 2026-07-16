What is Todd Blanche's Net Worth and Salary?

Todd Blanche is an American attorney, former federal prosecutor, and government official who has a net worth of $3 million.

Todd Blanche became nationally known as the lead attorney defending Donald Trump in the criminal cases brought against him after his first presidential term. He represented Trump in the New York criminal trial involving payments made to Stormy Daniels, as well as federal cases concerning classified documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Before joining Trump's legal team, Blanche spent years as a federal prosecutor and a partner at major Wall Street law firms. He handled violent-crime prosecutions for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York before moving into private practice, where he represented corporations, executives, political figures, and other clients facing criminal and regulatory investigations.

Trump selected Blanche to become deputy attorney general following his return to the White House. Blanche was confirmed by the Senate in March 2025 and became the second-ranking official at the Department of Justice. He was elevated to acting attorney general in April 2026 and formally nominated to serve permanently in the position two months later.

Salary

Blanche's permanent position as deputy attorney general falls under Level II of the federal Executive Schedule, which carried an annual salary of $228,000 in 2026. The attorney general position is classified at Level I, which carried a salary of $253,100.

Financial Disclosures

Blanche's federal financial disclosures provide an unusually detailed look at his finances. His initial filing valued Blanche Law at between $1 million and $5 million and reported a $2.16 million partnership draw, approximately $97,000 in salary, and an anticipated distribution of between $250,000 and $500,000.

His 2026 filing showed that the law firm had become inactive and no longer had significant assets or liabilities. Blanche reported receiving $490,000 in final partnership distributions.

The newer disclosure listed approximately $830,000 to $2.26 million in cash, retirement funds, mutual funds, and other investments. It also disclosed a residential mortgage valued between $1 million and $5 million, a mortgage of between $100,000 and $250,000 connected to his son's home, a student loan, and an exercised line of credit of between $100,000 and $250,000.

Early Life and Education

Todd Wallace Blanche was born on August 6, 1974, in Denver, Colorado. His family later moved to Gainesville, Florida. Blanche attended the New Mexico Military Institute and studied at several colleges before completing his undergraduate degree at American University in Washington, D.C.

While in Washington, Blanche developed an interest in government and law. He worked as an intern and later as an employee in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia. After moving to New York, he worked as a paralegal for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York while attending Brooklyn Law School at night.

Blanche earned his law degree cum laude in 2003. He subsequently worked as an associate at Davis Polk & Wardwell and served as a law clerk to federal judges Denny Chin and Joseph Bianco.

Federal Prosecutor

In 2006, Blanche returned to the Southern District of New York as an assistant U.S. attorney. He prosecuted cases involving organized crime, violent offenses, fraud, and other federal crimes.

Blanche eventually became co-chief of the office's Violent Crimes Unit, supervising approximately two dozen prosecutors handling cases involving murders, kidnappings, robberies, and criminal organizations. He later helped oversee the U.S. Attorney's Office branch in White Plains, New York.

His prosecutorial background gave him considerable experience with federal investigations, grand juries, criminal trials, and the internal operations of the Justice Department. He left government service in 2014.

Private Practice

After leaving the U.S. Attorney's Office, Blanche joined WilmerHale as a partner in its white-collar defense and investigations practice. In 2017, he moved to Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, where he represented companies and individuals facing criminal charges, regulatory inquiries, and internal investigations.

One of his best-known clients was former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. Blanche helped persuade a New York judge to dismiss state mortgage-fraud charges against Manafort on double-jeopardy grounds. The dismissal was later upheld on appeal.

His other clients included Igor Fruman, a former associate of Rudy Giuliani, and political adviser Boris Epshteyn. Blanche also represented corporate clients in the financial, technology, healthcare, and cryptocurrency industries.

Donald Trump's Attorney

Blanche joined Trump's legal team in April 2023, shortly before Trump was arraigned in Manhattan. He left Cadwalader and founded Blanche Law PLLC, a smaller practice that allowed him to devote much of his time to Trump's defense.

Blanche became Trump's lead courtroom attorney in the New York criminal trial over the concealment of payments made to Stormy Daniels. He cross-examined witnesses, challenged the prosecution's legal theories, and delivered the defense's closing argument. Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts in May 2024.

Blanche also represented Trump in the federal classified-documents case and the federal election-interference case brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith. The classified-documents case was dismissed by the trial judge, while the federal prosecutions were abandoned following Trump's victory in the 2024 election because of Justice Department policy against prosecuting a sitting president.

Before representing Trump, Blanche had been registered as a Democrat. He changed his registration to Republican in 2024.

Justice Department

After winning the 2024 election, Trump nominated Blanche to become deputy attorney general. The Senate confirmed him by a vote of 52–46 in March 2025.

As deputy attorney general, Blanche managed the Justice Department's daily operations and helped oversee the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Marshals Service, Bureau of Prisons, and 93 U.S. Attorney's Offices.

In April 2026, Trump appointed Blanche acting attorney general following Pam Bondi's departure. Trump formally nominated him to serve permanently as attorney general in June 2026, beginning a second Senate confirmation process.

Personal Life

Todd Blanche has been married to his wife, Kristine, since 1996. The couple met while studying abroad in Australia and have two adult children.

Kristine has worked in healthcare and founded an integrative health practice. Blanche's financial disclosures also list her retirement accounts and business interests. The couple became grandparents in 2023.