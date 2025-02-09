What is Thomas Mesereau's Net Worth?

Thomas Mesereau is an American attorney with an estimated net worth of $15 million. Thomas Mesereau is best known for defending high-profile clients, including Mike Tyson, Robert Blake, Michael Jackson, and Bill Cosby. Mesereau has built a reputation as a skilled trial lawyer, often taking on high-stakes criminal defense cases. He is also widely recognized for his distinctive shoulder-length white hair and his philosophy of advising young lawyers to "try cases nobody thinks you can win."

In addition to representing celebrities, Mesereau has dedicated significant time to pro bono work, offering legal services to underprivileged clients. His Mesereau Free Legal Clinic in Los Angeles provides free legal assistance to those in need. Over the years, his dedication to justice, trial advocacy, and civil rights has earned him numerous awards and professional accolades.

Early Years

Thomas Arthur Mesereau Jr. was born on July 1, 1950, at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York. His father was a parachute battalion commander during World War II, and his parents instilled in him strong values, including respect for people from all walks of life.

Mesereau attended St. Cecilia's Grammar School and Loyola School in New York before moving on to Bergen Catholic High School in New Jersey. He later enrolled at Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts, one of the most prestigious preparatory schools in the country.

For higher education, Mesereau earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard University, followed by a Master of Science degree from the London School of Economics. He then pursued a Doctor of Law degree from the University of California, Hastings College of Law, in San Francisco. His academic journey gave him a strong foundation in law, economics, and critical thinking, shaping his approach as a trial attorney.

Mesereau's legal career began at a large civil law firm, but he soon moved to the Orange County District Attorney's Office. His first case was prosecuting a 14-year-old girl with a history of abuse for petty theft. After securing a conviction, he felt disgusted by the outcome and realized criminal prosecution was not for him. This experience deeply influenced his perspective, making him aware of how the justice system can disproportionately harm the poor and vulnerable.

Following his departure from the District Attorney's Office, Mesereau took a position at Getty Oil as an attorney. However, in 1992, he decided to start his own law firm, launching his career as a celebrity defense attorney. In 2015, he founded the Mesereau Law Group in Los Angeles, further solidifying his reputation as one of America's top criminal defense lawyers.

Famous Cases

Mike Tyson

In 2001, Mesereau was hired to defend former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, who faced rape allegations in San Bernardino, California. Tyson had previously served time in the 1990s for a rape conviction in Indiana, making this second accusation highly publicized. However, due to an investigative report prepared by Mesereau's legal team, prosecutors decided not to file charges.

Robert Blake

Mesereau also represented Robert Blake, an actor accused of murdering his wife, Bonnie Lee Bakley, in 2001. The case centered around Blake allegedly hiring a hitman to kill Bakley, who was fatally shot in his car outside a Studio City restaurant. In 2005, after a lengthy trial, Blake was acquitted of all criminal charges. However, later that year, he was found liable in a civil wrongful death lawsuit filed by Bakley's children. The murder remains unsolved.

Michael Jackson

One of Mesereau's most high-profile cases was his defense of Michael Jackson during the 2005 child molestation trial. Jackson was accused of sexually abusing 13-year-old Gavin Arvizo at Neverland Ranch.

Mesereau presented a strong defense, calling witnesses such as comedian George Lopez, who testified that Arvizo's father was an extortionist who sought financial gain from wealthy celebrities. After a highly publicized trial, Jackson was acquitted of all charges. Mesereau's performance in this case elevated his reputation globally as one of the most effective and skilled defense attorneys in the country.

Bill Cosby

Mesereau was later hired to defend Bill Cosby, who was accused of sexual assault by multiple women. By the time of Cosby's 2017 retrial, more than 90 women had publicly accused him of crimes ranging from sexual harassment to drug-facilitated sexual assault.

Despite Mesereau's defense, Cosby was found guilty on three counts of felony sexual assault in 2018. Shortly after, Cosby fired Mesereau and hired another attorney for the appeal process. In 2021, Cosby's conviction was overturned due to due process violations related to prior prosecutorial agreements.

Pro Bono Work and Advocacy

While Mesereau is known for defending high-profile celebrities, he is also dedicated to providing free legal services to low-income clients. He has represented wrongfully accused individuals in death penalty cases and works pro bono on criminal defense cases for underprivileged communities.

In Los Angeles, Mesereau founded the Mesereau Free Legal Clinic, which offers free legal representation to the poor. His philosophy is that every person, regardless of their wealth or status, deserves quality legal defense.

Accolades and Recognition

Mesereau has received numerous awards for his legal contributions and public service, including:

2002: Humanitarian Award from the National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice.

2005: Named one of the Ten Most Fascinating People by Barbara Walters.

2005: Recognized as Man of the Year by GQ magazine.

2005: Listed among the 100 Most Influential Attorneys in California by the Los Angeles Daily Journal.

2006: Jerry Giesler Memorial Award for Criminal Defense Lawyer of the Year.

2016: Named Criminal Defense Trial Lawyer of the Year at the Trial Lawyers Summit.

The Litigation Counsel of America named its annual trial award "The Mesereau Cup" in his honor.

Mesereau has also authored several legal articles, including "Random Thoughts on Trial Practice" (2007) and "Lights, Camera, Objection!" (2008), both focusing on trial strategies and legal defense techniques.

Personal Life

In September 2015, Thomas Mesereau married Alice Wang, with whom he has a daughter, Blaina. Despite his high-profile legal career, Mesereau prefers to keep his personal life private.

Interestingly, his grandfather, an Italian immigrant, owned the famous New York restaurant "Mama Leone's," a landmark in Times Square for decades.

Mesereau is widely respected in the legal community for his relentless advocacy, strategic trial skills, and commitment to justice. His ability to navigate complex, high-profile cases while also championing pro bono defense has solidified his legacy as one of America's most formidable defense attorneys.