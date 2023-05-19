Shannon Bream Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Business › Lawyers Net Worth: $10 Million Salary: $3 Million Date of Birth: Dec 23, 1970 (52 years old) Place of Birth: Tallahassee Gender: Female Profession: Journalist Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Shannon Bream's Net Worth

What Is Shannon Bream's Net Worth and Salary?

Shannon Bream is an American journalist, author, producer, and attorney who has a net worth of $10 million. Shannon Bream began working for Fox News in 2007, and she has served as the Washington-based correspondent covering the Supreme Court. Bream has hosted "America's Newsroom," "Fox News @ Night" and "Fox News Sunday," and she produced "Fox News @ Night" as well. Shannon has also written the books "Finding the Bright Side: The Art of Chasing What Matters" (2019), The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today" (2021), "The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak: Lessons on Faith from Nine Biblical Families" (2022), and "The Love Stories of the Bible Speak: Biblical Lessons on Romance, Friendship, and Faith" (2023), and she produced the 2021 Fox Nation series "Women of the Bible Speak."

Early Life

Shannon Bream was born Shannon Noelle DePuy on December 23, 1970, in Sanford, Florida. She is the daughter of Linda Evans and Clarence DePuy. Shannon enrolled at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, at the age of 17, and as a college student, she won the 1990 Miss Virginia pageant. Bream subsequently placed in the top 10 in the 1991 Miss America pageant, earning a scholarship that paid for most of her college education. Shannon graduated magna cum laude from Liberty University in 1993 with a Business Management degree, then she attended law school at Florida State University in Tallahassee. She landed an internship in the US House of Representatives with Florida Congressman Bill McCollum, who later became the state's Attorney General. During her time at Florida State, Bream won the 1995 Miss Florida USA pageant, and she received another scholarship after placing fourth in the 1995 Miss USA pageant. In 1996, she earned a Juris Doctor degree from Florida State University College of Law, graduating with honors.

Career

After graduating from law school, Shannon moved to Tampa and began working as a lawyer, specializing in sexual harassment and race discrimination cases. In 2000, she took a salary cut to pursue a career in TV news. Bream first did an internship, which led to an entry-level job writing scripts on the overnight shift at the Tampa ABC news affiliate WFTS-TV. In order to make it work, she served as a corporate lawyer by day and an intern at the station by night. Shannon moved to Charlotte in 2001 and began working at the CBS affiliate WBTV, reporting the evening and late-night news. Three years later, Bream took a job as a weekend anchor at the Washington D.C. NBC affiliate WRC-TV, and she also covered general assignments there.

While working at WRC-TV, Shannon met Brit Hume, the then-managing editor of Fox News' Washington bureau, and he encouraged her to submit audition tapes to the network. In November 2007, Bream joined Fox News, and after spending a few years as host of "America's Newsroom," she began anchoring "Fox News @ Night" in 2017. In September 2022, she replaced Chris Wallace as the anchor of "Fox News Sunday." Shannon has also appeared on "The Real Story with Gretchen Carlson," "Shepard Smith Reporting," "The Greg Gutfeld Show," "Hannity," "Special Report with Bret Baier," "Tucker Carlson Tonight," and "Fox and Friends," and she played a Fox News Anchor in the 2017 film "Kingsman: The Golden Circle."

Fox News Salary

Shannon Bream's annual Fox News salary is $3 million.

Personal Life

Shannon married Sheldon Bream on December 30, 1995. The couple met at Liberty College, and when Sheldon was 24 years old, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor. The tumor was removed during a nine-hour surgery, and during a 2020 interview on Fox Nation's "Ride To Work," Shannon stated, "The tumor was clean. Got that out. Luckily benign. It was wonderful news. But he had a complication in that all of the swelling from the brain surgery crushed some of his facial nerves and he ended up with severe paralysis." Doctors had told Sheldon that if he ever regained control of his facial muscles, the first sign would be his mouth moving. A few weeks before Shannon and Sheldon got married, Shannon saw the corner of Sheldon's mouth move while they were sitting at Pizza Hut. Bream said of that moment, "And so we jumped around a Pizza Hut and it was wonderful. It was just so exciting because then from there, he slowly began to recover. And it still took a while. But thank God he's good. No more return of that."