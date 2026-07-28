What Is Mikie Sherrill's Net Worth and Salary?

Mikie Sherrill is an American politician, attorney, former federal prosecutor, and former U.S. Navy helicopter pilot who has a net worth of $10 million.

Mikie Sherrill became the governor of New Jersey in January 2026 after representing the state's 11th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2019 to 2025. As governor, she earns an annual salary of $210,000. Sherrill entered politics after an unusually varied public-service career that included graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy, flying missions in Europe and the Middle East, working on Russian policy, earning a law degree, and prosecuting federal cases in New Jersey. She first won elective office during the Democratic wave of 2018, flipping a suburban district that Republicans had controlled for decades. In Congress, she focused on national security, veterans, infrastructure, affordability, and reproductive rights. Her 2025 gubernatorial campaign emphasized reducing household costs, improving education, and bringing military-style accountability to state government. Sherrill's household wealth comes primarily from her husband's long career as a senior Wall Street executive, diversified investments, retirement accounts, insurance assets, and real estate.

Early Life and Education

Rebecca Michelle Sherrill was born on January 19, 1972, in Alexandria, Virginia. Her father's work caused the family to move frequently, and she spent portions of her childhood in several states. Sherrill became interested in aviation early and eventually pursued a military career.

She graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1994 with a bachelor's degree. She later earned a master's degree in economic history from the London School of Economics and Political Science and a law degree from Georgetown University Law Center.

Naval Career

Sherrill served for nearly a decade on active duty in the U.S. Navy. She trained as a Sea King helicopter pilot and flew missions in Europe and the Middle East. Her assignments included anti-submarine warfare and search-and-rescue responsibilities.

She also worked as a Russian policy officer, drawing on her academic interest in international affairs. Sherrill ultimately reached the rank of lieutenant before leaving active duty in 2003. Her military background later became a defining element of her political identity, particularly on defense, veterans, and foreign-policy issues.

Legal Career

After leaving active service, Sherrill attended law school and clerked for federal judge James C. Cacheris. She worked briefly in private practice and then joined the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey.

As a federal prosecutor, Sherrill handled criminal matters and served in several roles, including outreach and reentry work. Her cases and administrative responsibilities exposed her to law enforcement, public corruption concerns, and programs intended to reduce repeat offenses after incarceration.

Sherrill later helped coordinate the New Jersey chapter of the national organization VoteVets and became increasingly involved in Democratic politics following the 2016 election.

United States Congress

Sherrill ran for the U.S. House in 2018 after longtime Republican Representative Rodney Frelinghuysen announced his retirement. She won the Democratic primary and defeated Republican Assemblyman Jay Webber in the general election, becoming the first Democrat in decades to represent the district.

Her northern New Jersey constituency included suburban communities in Morris, Essex, Passaic, and Sussex counties. Sherrill positioned herself as a pragmatic Democrat with national-security experience. She served on committees dealing with the armed services, science and technology, education, and transportation.

Her legislative priorities included restoring the full state-and-local-tax deduction, funding the Gateway rail project, supporting veterans, strengthening domestic manufacturing, and protecting reproductive rights. She also worked on assistance for military families and programs related to childcare and workforce development.

Sherrill won reelection in 2020, 2022, and 2024. Her ability to hold a historically Republican district made her a prominent figure in New Jersey Democratic politics.

Governor of New Jersey

Sherrill entered the 2025 race to succeed term-limited Governor Phil Murphy. She won a crowded Democratic primary and then defeated Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli in the general election.

She took office as New Jersey's 57th governor on January 20, 2026. Her administration emphasized property-tax relief, utility costs, public education, transportation, housing, and government accountability. Her military and prosecutorial background remained central to her promise to impose discipline on state agencies and major projects.

Financial Disclosures

Sherrill released detailed financial information during her gubernatorial campaign. A 2025 disclosure covering the previous year placed her family's net worth at roughly $9.4 million when exact values supplied by the campaign were used.

The family's largest financial assets included more than $4.4 million in brokerage holdings, largely diversified exchange-traded funds rather than individually selected stocks. Sherrill also disclosed retirement accounts, cash, whole-life insurance with significant cash value, and interests connected to her husband's compensation at UBS.

Her husband, Jason Hedberg, worked in senior equity-derivatives positions and earned approximately $2.9 million in 2024. His annual compensation exceeded $2.5 million in each of several preceding years. The family reported nearly $3.9 million in income for 2025.

Sherrill and Hedberg own residential real estate, including their New Jersey home and a Washington, D.C., townhouse that produced rental income while she served in Congress. Their disclosures also listed mortgages on multiple properties. Unvested UBS shares belonging to Hedberg were reported separately and were not included in some net-worth calculations.

Personal Life

Sherrill is married to Jason Hedberg, whom she met while both were at the U.S. Naval Academy. They have four children and live in Montclair, New Jersey.

Her family has balanced the demands of military service, law, finance, congressional life, and statewide politics. Sherrill has frequently discussed childcare and family affordability through the lens of raising four children while pursuing two demanding careers.