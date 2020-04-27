Mike Nilon net worth and salary: Mike Nilon is an American talent agent and producer who has a net worth of $8 million. He is best known for previously being married to actress/singer/model Garcelle Beauvais.

Mike Nilon is a talent agent with Creative Artists Agency. He married Garcelle Beauvais in May 2001. The couple had twin sons in October 2007. Beauvais accused Nilon of infidelity in 2010 and filed for divorce shortly thereafter. Mike Nilon served as an executive producer for the films Rage and Left Behind in 2014. He was a co-executive producer of the movie Pay the Ghost in 2015. He served as producer for the film The Trust in 2016 and executive producer for the movie USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage in 2016. Mike Nilon executive produced the film Vengeance: A Love Story in 2017. He wrote and produced the film Braven in 2018. His ex-wife Garcelle Beauvais starred on The Jamie Foxx Show and NYPD Blue before becoming a cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.