Mike Nilon Net Worth

How much is Mike Nilon Worth?

in Richest BusinessmenLawyers
Mike Nilon Net Worth:
$8 Million

Mike Nilon net worth and salary: Mike Nilon is an American talent agent and producer who has a net worth of $8 million. He is best known for previously being married to actress/singer/model Garcelle Beauvais.

Mike Nilon is a talent agent with Creative Artists Agency. He married Garcelle Beauvais in May 2001. The couple had twin sons in October 2007. Beauvais accused Nilon of infidelity in 2010 and filed for divorce shortly thereafter. Mike Nilon served as an executive producer for the films Rage and Left Behind in 2014. He was a co-executive producer of the movie Pay the Ghost in 2015. He served as producer for the film The Trust in 2016 and executive producer for the movie USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage in 2016. Mike Nilon executive produced the film Vengeance: A Love Story in 2017. He wrote and produced the film Braven in 2018. His ex-wife Garcelle Beauvais starred on The Jamie Foxx Show and NYPD Blue before becoming a cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Mike Nilon Net Worth

Net Worth:$8 Million
Last Updated:2020
All net worths are calculated through the combination of a robust methodology and a proprietary algorithm. The results are fact checked and confirmed by a team of editors and industry insiders. We work diligently to ensure that our numbers are the most accurate celebrity net worth data you will find anywhere on the internet.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Discussion