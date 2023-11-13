Info Category: Richest Business › Lawyers Net Worth: $200 Million Date of Birth: Apr 5, 1937 - Nov 13, 2023 (86 years old) Place of Birth: Queens Gender: Female Profession: Lawyer, Judge Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Maryanne Trump Barry's Net Worth

What was Maryanne Trump Barry's net worth?

Maryanne Trump Barry was an American Judge who has a net worth of $200 million at the time of her death. Maryanne Trump Barry was born in New York City, New York on April 5, 1937. She died on November 13, 2023 at the age of 86. She was the eldest of four children born to real estate developer Fred Trump. Donald Trump is the youngest sibling. He was born nine years after her Maryanne.

As a member of the Trump family, Maryanne has benefited greatly from her father's real estate empire. The largest family windfall came in 2004 when the Trump siblings decided to sell their father's entire portfolio for $737.9 million. Fred Trump (who died in 1999) left behind a portfolio that included 37 apartment complexes and several shopping centers. Over the previous decades, each of the Trump children earned large annual dividends from their father's empire.

Maryanne was a Republican who served as a Senior United States Circuit Judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit from 2011 until her retirement in 2019. From 1983 to 1999 she served as a Judge of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey. Barry served as a Circuit Judge from 1999 to 2011 and was appointed by President Bill Clinton. In 2011 she was appointed as Senior Judge by President Barack Obama.

Early Career

Maryanne Trump Barry embarked on her legal career after earning her law degree from Hofstra University School of Law. She began her journey as a prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey, where she gained valuable experience in criminal law. Her dedication and legal acumen soon earned her recognition and paved the way for her ascent in the legal profession.

Federal Judicial Service

In 1983, President Ronald Reagan nominated Maryanne Trump Barry to the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey. She was confirmed by the Senate and began her federal judicial service, becoming the first member of her family to hold a federal position. Over the years, she gained a reputation for her competence, dedication, and impartiality as a judge. Her judicial career spanned nearly two decades, during which she made significant contributions to the legal system and the administration of justice.

Tax Evasion Allegations

While Maryanne Trump Barry's career on the bench was largely distinguished, her association with her brother Donald Trump brought her into the spotlight for less flattering reasons. In 2018, The New York Times reported on a confidential investigation into the Trump family's finances, revealing that Maryanne Trump Barry and her siblings had allegedly engaged in dubious tax schemes in the 1990s to maximize their inheritance. The report detailed accusations of tax evasion and fraudulent financial practices. In response, Maryanne Trump Barry retired as a federal judge and did not face criminal charges, but the allegations cast a shadow over her legacy.

Donald Trump Criticism

In 2018, Maryanne Trump Barry found herself at the center of controversy once again when secret recordings of her conversations with her niece, Mary L. Trump, were released. In these recordings, Maryanne can be heard expressing criticism of her brother, Donald Trump, and his presidency. She voiced her concerns about his ethics and lack of principles, which contradicted the public image of unwavering loyalty within the Trump family. Her candid remarks offered a rare glimpse into the complexities of the Trump family dynamics, shedding light on the differences in their political and moral perspectives. Some of the most remarkable lines from the recordings included:

"He has no principles. None."

"You can't trust him."

She also described him as "cruel."

Personal Life and Death

Maryanne Trump Barry was married twice. Her first marriage, to a man named David Desmond, ended in 1980. They had one child together, David William Desmond. In 1982 she married John Joseph Barry, a lawyer from New Jersey. They remained together for the next 18 years, until his death in 2000.

Maryanne died on November 13, 2023 at the age of 86. She was found dead at her apartment on Manhattan's Upper East Side. She had reportedly been battling cancer and was under hospice care.

Real Estate

In 2004 Maryanne paid $11.5 million for an oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach. The property is directly across the street from her brother's Mar-a-Lago resort. Maryanne sold her estate in March 2018 for $18.5 million. It was later revealed that she sold the home to her nephews Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. In March 2022 the Trump brothers attempted to sell the home for $59 million, but they ultimately pulled the listing and instead offered it for rent at $150,000 per month. The Bermuda-style estate features an 8,200 square foot mansion with 194 feet of ocean frontage and a 132-foot-long swimming pool. Here is a video tour of her former Palm Beach mansion: