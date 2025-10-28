What is Marlins Man's net worth?

Laurence Leavy, famously known as "Marlins Man," is an American attorney turned sports superfan who has a net worth of $20 million. Leavy first gained widespread attention in 2012 when he attended an NBA playoff game where the Miami Marlins handed out thousands of white T-shirts to fans. Rather than blend in, he showed up in his signature bright orange Marlins jersey and visor, standing out vividly as cameras panned across the crowd. Later that same year, he was spotted again—this time sitting behind home plate at the World Series between the San Francisco Giants and Detroit Tigers. His presence at major sporting events soon became his calling card.

As television cameras continued catching him at high-profile games, Leavy became known simply as "Marlins Man." Recognizable in his orange gear, he's become a fixture at major sporting events and a photo opportunity for fans. By 2017, he reported having attended 27 Super Bowls, 94 World Series games, 90 NBA Finals games, and countless other playoff matchups.

While his fame stems from his sports appearances, Leavy's fortune and lifestyle were built through decades of success as a workers' compensation attorney, a savvy real-estate investor, and a thoroughbred-racehorse owner. His blend of professional accomplishment and joyful eccentricity has made him one of the most recognizable superfans in America

Early Life

Laurence Leavy was born in 1956 in North Miami Beach, Florida. Growing up in South Florida, he developed an early passion for sports. His family held Miami Dolphins season tickets from the team's inaugural year in 1966 through 2006, and Leavy proudly claims he never missed a Dolphins home game in that 40-year span. This lifelong fandom laid the foundation for the persona that would later make him famous.

Leavy attended Emory University before earning both his bachelor's and MBA degrees at Florida State University. He then earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Miami School of Law. Armed with that combination of legal training and business education, he entered the workforce with both ambition and the means to turn his passion for sports into a way of life.

Legal Career

Leavy founded Laurence Leavy & Associates, a law firm specializing in workers' compensation cases with offices in Davie and Jacksonville, Florida. Over the years, he expanded the practice to employ dozens of attorneys and staff, developing a reputation as one of Florida's foremost experts in the field. The success of his legal business became the foundation of his wealth — and the financial engine that funded his worldwide sports travel.

Leavy's flexible workload allowed him to work remotely from hotel rooms while attending events. He estimates that only about 1 percent of his cases ever go to trial, which gives him the freedom to handle most of his legal work on the road.

Real Estate

Outside his law firm, Leavy has been an active entrepreneur and investor. As principal of Tri-County Development Group, he previously owned the Broward Corporate Center in Davie, Florida — a large office complex. Leavy sold this building in July 2025 for $16 million.

In 1994, Leavy paid $500,000 for a personal residence in Miami. He listed this home for sale in 2015 for $1.8 million. He did NOT get a buyer, which turned out to be lucky because he ended up selling it in 2023 for $2 million.

Horse Racing

Leavy is also heavily involved in horse racing. Around 2000 he founded Starship Stables, a thoroughbred racing and breeding operation through which he has owned or bred more than 100 racehorses. One of his most successful purchases came in 2014, when he bought a young filly named Starship Jubilee. She went on to become Canada's Horse of the Year and earned over $2 million in career purses.

Rise to "Marlins Man" Fame

The legend of "Marlins Man" began by accident in 2012. That May, Leavy attended a Miami Heat playoff game during a "white-out" promotion in which fans were given white T-shirts to wear. His shirt went missing, so he stayed in his trademark bright-orange Marlins jersey — a choice that made him stand out "like a creamsicle" amid the sea of white. Later that year, he attended Game 4 of the World Series in San Francisco wearing the same outfit. Seated directly behind home plate during the Giants-Tigers matchup, he instantly became recognizable to viewers nationwide. Broadcasters and fans dubbed him "Marlins Man," and a superfan was born.

After a false cancer diagnosis in 2014 — which was later corrected — Leavy resolved to live life to the fullest. He began traveling constantly to sports events across North America, using frequent-flyer miles and credit-card points to spend roughly 300 days a year on the road. By 2017, he had attended 27 Super Bowls, 94 World Series games, and 90 NBA Finals matchups — a total that has continued to grow.

Leavy's dedication sometimes sparked controversy. During the 2014 World Series in Kansas City, Royals executives offered him free memorabilia and a suite upgrade if he would cover up his orange jersey for TV. Having paid $8,000 for the seat, Leavy refused. "I said no," he recalled, citing loyalty to his team colors. His defiance only boosted his reputation as a colorful folk hero for sports fans. After that World Series, his Twitter following jumped from 175 to around 40,000 in a matter of days, and ESPN soon hailed him as "the most famous fan in sports." He was even featured as a character in the "MLB: The Show" video-game series.

Generosity and Fan Culture

Leavy's public persona extends far beyond his televised appearances. He is known for his generosity at games, often buying extra tickets for friends and strangers so they can join him in premium seats. He has been known to purchase entire rows of seats just to fill them with fans who will enjoy the experience. At one Marlins game, he bought out the second row behind home plate and invited a group of women to cheer loudly — a stunt that made national headlines after one fan briefly distracted a pitcher.

In 2019 alone, Leavy gave away more than 2,000 tickets to other fans, including military members, students, and those who couldn't otherwise afford to attend major sporting events. He also hosts impromptu meet-ups before games, buying drinks and food for fans who recognize him. This habit of "paying it forward" has made him a beloved figure among sports communities nationwide.

Personal Life and Philanthropy

Now in his late 60s, Laurence Leavy has never married and keeps his personal life largely private. On occasion he has been seen with companions dubbed "Marlins Woman," though one infamous instance turned out to be a prank by a sports blogger in disguise. Outside his law practice and sports travels, Leavy spends time at racetracks and horse auctions, managing his Starship Stables horses and keeping a close eye on the industry he loves.

His health has occasionally forced him to slow down. The 2014 false cancer diagnosis inspired his fearless approach to life, but a 2023 medical incident involving his lungs and esophagus landed him in a New York hospital for a week. Doctors urged him to cut back on travel, though Leavy admits he enjoys it too much to stop entirely. He has since scaled down his schedule slightly, focusing more on Florida events while maintaining his streak of attending championship-level games each year.

Leavy uses his platform to support charitable causes. He has donated memorabilia to benefit groups like the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the March of Dimes, auctioning off his iconic 2014 World Series jersey, visor, and ticket stubs for $5,621, with all proceeds going to charity. He frequently gives away team jerseys and uses his visibility to raise money for youth and veterans' programs. As he once told a reporter, "I'm happy when other people are happy. I've finally found my place in life."