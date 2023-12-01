Lisa Bloom net worth

Info Category: Richest Business › Lawyers Net Worth: $5 Million Date of Birth: Sep 20, 1961 (62 years old) Place of Birth: California Gender: Female Profession: Lawyer, Attorney at law Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Lisa Bloom's Net Worth

What is Lisa Bloom's net worth and salary?

Lisa Bloom is an American civil rights attorney who has a net worth of $5 million. Outside of being known for being the daughter of Gloria Allred, Lisa Bloom has earned recognition for representing a number of notable clients.

Some of her notable clients include Janice Dickinson. Bloom represented former supermodel Janice Dickinson in her defamation lawsuit against Bill Cosby. Mischa Barton. Bloom represented the actress in a revenge porn case, where explicit images of Barton were being shopped around to various adult entertainment companies. Blac Chyna. Bloom represented model and entrepreneur Blac Chyna during her legal battles with Rob Kardashian. Kathy Griffin. After the comedian faced backlash for a controversial photograph depicting President Trump, Bloom provided her legal counsel. Wendy Walsh. Bloom represented this former Fox News guest in a case against the network and its then-host, Bill O'Reilly.

Lisa Bloom earned considerable backlash and criticism for the work she performed for convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein.

Early Life

Lisa Bloom was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in September 1961. She is the only child of civil rights attorney Gloria Allred. Lisa's father Peyton Huddleston Bray, Jr. was only with Gloria Allred briefly. Gloria and Peyton met, married and divorced all while in college. Her father, who suffered from bipolar disorder, later killed himself. She grew up with her mother, who worked as a civil rights attorney. Bloom subsequently took her mother's maiden name. Her mother remarried to William C. Allred when Bloom was seven years old.

After finishing high school, Bloom received a bachelor's degree from UCLA. While a student there, she had participated in debate and was a National College Debate Champion. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa. She then enrolled at Yale Law School and received her J.D. in 1986.

Career

After finishing law school, Bloom began her career in New York. By 1991, she was working at her mother's law firm, Allred, Maroko & Goldberg. While at her mother's firm, she worked on a suit against the Boy Scouts of America for sex discrimination on behalf of a girl who wanted to join the organization. She also filed a sexual abuse suit against the Roman Catholic Church and sued the Los Angeles Police Department.

In 2001, Bloom left her mother's firm as she had developed a career as a cable news pundit. She eventually became the legal analyst on CBS News, CNN, HLN, and MSNBC. She also made appearances on shows like "The Early Show," "The Insider," "Dr. Phil," "Dr. Drew," "The Situation Room," "Reliable Sources," "The Joy Behar Show," "Issues with Jane Velez-Mitchell, and "The Stephanie Miller Show."

In 2010, Bloom decided to return to the practice of law. She founded the Bloom Firm, a small general-practice firm that handles family, civil, and criminal matters. Over the next few years, Bloom developed a reputation for working with celebrity clients. She represented model and actress Janice Dickinson in her defamation case against comedian Bill Cosby. She also represented model and actress Mischa Barton in a case centered around revenge porn. She worked with model Blac Chyna in assisting her in obtaining a temporary restraining order against socialite Rob Kardashian.

Bloom notably has represented a number of women in sexual harassment cases which involve famous political men. In 2016, Bloom offered to represent four women who had alleged sexual misconduct by then-presidential candidate Donald Trump. Two of these women came forward publicly with their allegations but two others did not. One of the unnamed clients was set to appear at a November 2016 press conference but Bloom ultimately cancelled the press conference because of death threats the unnamed client had received. Following the cancellation of the conference, multiple donors came forward with offers to cover the anonymous woman's security and relocation costs, but she ultimately declined.

In 2017, she represented three women who accused Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly of sexual harassment. One of her clients, Wendy Walsh, went on to file a complaint that led 21st Century Fox, Fox News' parent company, to initiate an investigation that ultimately resulted in O'Reilly's dismissal and the end of his long-running program on the network.

Bloom has also been involved in the representation of comedian Kathy Griffin. Their relationship soured after the fallout related to Bloom's relationship with Weinstein. Griffin later accused Bloom of charging exorbitant legal fees. Other former and potential clients later came forward as well, accusing Bloom of charging too much money for her services.

Bloom also represented male model Jason Boyce in his lawsuit against fashion photographer Bruce Weber. In 2023, she announced she would be representing vegan activist Miyoko Schinner in a wrongful termination counter lawsuit against Miyoko's Creamery.

Harvey Weinstein Representation

In September 2019 Lisa received overwhelming criticism and calls for her disbarment after her interactions with disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein came to light.

In the fall of 2016, Bloom reached out to Weinstein offering her services at a rate of $895 per hour. In a letter she wrote to Weinstein, Bloom outlined a detailed plan to falsely paint actress Rose McGowan as an unglued pathological liar. Lisa suggested Harvey hire her to plant false stories about Rose which would damage her reputation when people Googled her name. She offered to do the opposite for Harvey, to plant positive stories and manipulate Google to highlight those when someone Google his name. Perhaps worst of all, Lisa used her history in defending abused women as a reason she should be hired, stating that they (abused women):

"Start out as impressive, bold women, but the more one presses for evidence, the weaknesses and lies are revealed."

In October 2017, two days after an article of Weinstein's alleged misconduct was published in The New York Times, Bloom stepped down from her advisory role. She later publicly apologized for her role in advising Weinstein and stated that initially she had only been aware of accusations of verbal remarks, behaviors, and temper tantrums, rather than the more serious assault allegations.

Personal Life

Bloom has been married twice in her life. Her first husband was Jim Wong. They had two children together – Sarah and Samuel. After divorcing, she later began dating Braden Pollock. Pollock is the founder of Legal Brand Marketing and later began working as the Bloom Firm's manager. He was also formerly on the board of the web services company Epik. They married in December 2014. The couple lives in Los Angeles. Bloom is Jewish and has been a vegetarian since the age of 16. In 2009, she became a vegan.

Real Estate

In 2016 Lisa and her husband Braden Pollack paid $2.3 million for a home in Los Feliz, Los Angeles. The home was the site of a brutal murder back in the late 1950s. Lisa and Braden attempted to sell the home in 2019 – after an extensive remodel – for $3.5 million. They ultimately accepted $2.5 million which likely represents a loss after their renovation costs.