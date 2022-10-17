Kurt Rappaport Net Worth:

What Is Kurt Rappaport's Net Worth?

Kurt Rappaport is an American real estate businessman, investor, and entrepreneur who has a net worth of $350 million. Kurt Rappaport earned his fortune as the co-founder and CEO of the Beverly Hills-based real estate brokerage Westside Estate Agency. Kurt has represented celebrity clients such as Ellen DeGeneres, Warren Beatty, Annette Bening, Ryan Seacrest, and Larry Ellison.

Early Life

Kurt Rappaport was born Kurt Fleming Rappaport on January 26, 1971, in Los Angeles, California. His father, Floyd A. Rappaport (who passed away in 2010), was an entertainment lawyer who represented celebrities such as Steve McQueen and Peter Lawford. Kurt worked part-time in real estate while attending the University of Southern California, and after graduation, he worked at Fred Sands Estates, Merrill Lynch Realty, and Stephen Shapiro and Associates.

Westside Estate Agency

In 1999, Rappaport and Stephen Shapiro co-founded Westside Estate Agency in Beverly Hills, and after they opened a Malibu location in 2006, they booked over $1 billion in sales. The "Los Angeles Times" stated that Rappaport and Shapiro were the top two agents in L.A. County.

Westside Estate Agency has more than 100 full-time agents, added a third office in Miami, and had over $3 billion in sales annually.

Kurt represented billionaire Larry Ellison, who purchased 30 properties in Malibu worth more than $600 million.

Rappaport invests in technology, and he is a partner in an online digital network. According to the Westside Estate Agency website, Kurt's development company specializes in "the development of ultra-high-end luxury property with architectural or historical significance." Rappaport was also a co-executive producer on the 2018 film "London Fields," which starred Cara Delevingne, Theo James, and Amber Heard. In 2006, he appeared on the VH1 series "The Fabulous Life Presents: Really Rich Real Estate," a spin-off of "The Fabulous Life Of…" that was about "the cutthroat Los Angeles real estate market through the eyes of high-end Westside Estate Agency."

Personal Life

Kurt has three children, Jake, Luke, and Julia, with his ex-wife Juliette MacArthur, the daughter of actor James MacArthur. In 2017, Rappaport married Canadian model Sarah Mutch at his Malibu mansion, and he filed for divorce in 2019. In 2020, he paid $3.7 million for an ultra-rare Honus Wagner baseball card. There are fewer than 60 Honus Wagners in existence, and Kurt's is considered in the top five in terms of quality. It's the second-highest amount of money paid for a baseball card. Rappaport is a board member of the Larry King Cardiac Foundation.

Awards

In 2016, Rappaport was honored with The Friar's Club Icon Award, and in 2018, he received Major League Baseball's Dave Winfield Humanitarian Award. Every year from 2016 to 2021, the "Los Angeles Business Journal" named Kurt one of the "500 Most Influential People In Los Angeles."

Personal Real Estate

For many years, Kurt owned a 22,000 square foot mansion set on six aces in Malibu. The house features the longest private pool in California, at 168 feet. In August 2018, he sold this property to Canadian billionaire Daryl Katz for $85 million. At the time, this was one of the 10 biggest sales in L.A. history.

In 2008, Rappaport sold his own home to actor Tom Cruise for $30.5 million. He previously sold a different mansion in Beverly Hills for $16 million. According to real estate records, Kurt purchased a Malibu mansion for $7.7 million in 2015, and that year he also paid $35 million for a mansion in Bel Air.