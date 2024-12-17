What is John Branca's net worth and salary?

John Branca is an American entertainment lawyer who has a net worth of $100 million. John Branca stands as one of the most influential entertainment attorneys and managers in music industry history. Best known for his long-standing relationship with Michael Jackson, for whom he served as both attorney and co-executor of his estate, Branca has shaped the business of music through groundbreaking deals and innovative strategies.

His client list has included some of music's biggest names, from The Rolling Stones and The Beach Boys to Carlos Santana and Aerosmith. He pioneered many modern entertainment law practices, including the acquisition of music catalogs and negotiating artist rights. Under his guidance, the Michael Jackson estate transformed from being hundreds of millions in debt to generating billions in revenue through strategic deals and management of Jackson's assets, including the successful Broadway show "MJ: The Musical" and several posthumous projects.

Branca receives a 15-20% cut of all revenue generated for the Jackson estate and all his clients.

Early Career and Rise in Entertainment Law

After graduating from UCLA Law School, Branca began his legal career at the law firm of Kindel & Anderson. His entry into entertainment law came when he joined the firm of Hardee, Barovick, Konecky & Braun, where he quickly demonstrated an aptitude for music industry deals. In 1975, he moved to Ziffren Brittenham, where he would eventually become one of the firm's name partners and help build it into one of the entertainment industry's most powerful law firms.

The Michael Jackson Years

Branca's relationship with Michael Jackson began in 1980 when he helped the singer acquire his ATV music publishing catalog. This was just the beginning of a partnership that would revolutionize music business practices. Under Branca's guidance, Jackson acquired The Beatles' catalog (ATV Music) in 1985 for $47.5 million, a deal that would later prove to be one of the most lucrative in music history. He also negotiated Jackson's groundbreaking deals with Sony, including the merger of ATV with Sony's publishing division to create Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

Innovation in Entertainment Law

Throughout his career, Branca has been credited with creating new paradigms in entertainment law. He pioneered the practice of helping artists acquire valuable music catalogs as investments, a strategy now common among major artists. He also developed new approaches to tour contracts, merchandising rights, and digital distribution, helping his clients maximize their revenue streams in an evolving industry landscape.

Notable Clients and Deals

Beyond Michael Jackson, Branca has represented numerous iconic artists and executed some of the music industry's most significant deals. He helped The Beach Boys sell their catalog, worked with The Rolling Stones on various projects, and represented Carlos Santana in multiple ventures. His expertise extends beyond just legal representation – he's often served as a strategic advisor, helping artists build and maintain their brands while maximizing their business potential.

Managing the Jackson Estate

Following Michael Jackson's death in 2009, Branca's role became even more crucial as co-executor of the Jackson estate. When Jackson died, his estate was approximately $500 million in debt. Through careful management and strategic deals, Branca and his co-executor transformed the estate's finances. Key projects included the documentary "This Is It," which became the highest-grossing concert film of all time, the two Cirque du Soleil shows based on Jackson's music, and numerous posthumous releases and projects.

Legacy and Continuing Impact

Branca's influence on entertainment law and the music business continues to evolve. The success of "MJ: The Musical" on Broadway, which he helped develop, demonstrates his ongoing ability to find new ways to maintain and enhance his clients' legacies. His work has fundamentally changed how artists approach their business affairs, encouraging them to think beyond just creating music to building and maintaining valuable business enterprises.

Current Work and Influence

Today, Branca continues to be a major force in entertainment law and artist representation. He remains active in managing the Jackson estate, which has become one of the most successful posthumous entertainment enterprises in history. His strategies for catalog acquisition and artist brand management are widely studied and emulated throughout the industry. He frequently lectures at law schools and industry conferences, sharing his expertise with the next generation of entertainment lawyers.