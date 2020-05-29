Jason Oppenheim net worth: Jason Oppenheim is an American real estate broker and attorney who has a net worth of $50 million. He is best known for being featured on the reality TV series Selling Sunset. During his career to date he has closed more than $1 billion in sales and at any given time has over $100 million in active listings.

Jason Oppenheim was born in Palo Alto, California in April 1977. He graduated from the University of California, Berkeley and the UC Berkeley School of Law. Oppenheim is the President and Founder of The Oppenheim Group real estate brokerage out of Los Angeles, California. He and his real estate agents were featured on the Netflix reality television series Selling Sunset starting in 2019. Jason Oppenheim was named one of the Best Real Estate Agents in America by the Wall Street Journal in 2019 and the #1 Agent in the Hollywood Hills/Sunset Strip. From 2003 to 2007 he was an attorney at O'Melveny & Myers. His clients include high profile celebrities such as Kris Humphries, Orlando Bloom, Chloe Grace Moretz, Taye Diggs, Dakota Johnson, Jessica Alba, and more.

Personal Real Estate: Jason's personal house in the Hollywood Hills cost $3.5 million. He then spent $5 million on a variety of dramatic renovations and upgrades. His living room features an 85-inch television that cost $65,000.