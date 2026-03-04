What is Jack Schlossberg's net worth and salary?

Jack Schlossberg is an American attorney, writer, and political figure who has a net worth of $20 million.

Jack is best known as the only grandson of President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. As the son of Caroline Kennedy, he represents the direct descendant of the Kennedy presidential line and has become one of the most visible members of the third generation of the famous political family. Schlossberg first gained national attention during the 2012 Democratic National Convention, where he introduced President Barack Obama and delivered a speech highlighting the legacy of his grandfather. Since then, he has pursued a career that blends law, journalism, and public commentary. He has written and appeared as a political correspondent, contributed commentary on civic issues and public policy, and become active in several Kennedy family philanthropic initiatives. In 2026, Schlossberg entered electoral politics by launching a campaign for Congress in New York's 12th district. His candidacy brought renewed attention to both the Kennedy family's enduring political influence and the substantial financial resources associated with the dynasty.

Early Life

John Bouvier Kennedy Schlossberg was born on January 19, 1993, in New York City. He is the youngest child of Caroline Kennedy and designer Edwin Schlossberg. His mother later served as U.S. Ambassador to Japan and Australia, continuing the Kennedy tradition of public service.

Schlossberg grew up in Manhattan but spent much of his childhood connected to the Kennedy family's historic properties, including the Hyannis Port compound and the Martha's Vineyard estate known as Red Gate Farm. As the only male grandchild of President John F. Kennedy, he has often been viewed as the symbolic heir to the presidential branch of the family.

He attended the Collegiate School in New York before enrolling at Yale University, where he studied history. After graduating from Yale, he attended Harvard University, where he simultaneously earned a law degree from Harvard Law School and a master's degree in business administration from Harvard Business School.

Career

Schlossberg has built a career that blends law, public commentary, and advocacy rather than traditional electoral politics. Early in his professional life he worked in journalism and media, writing about civic engagement, democracy, and public policy.

He has also been involved with several organizations connected to the Kennedy legacy. He has served on the Profile in Courage Award Committee at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and has participated in civic initiatives designed to promote public service and political engagement.

In addition to legal training, Schlossberg has worked in media and political commentary. He has written essays and appeared in interviews discussing democratic institutions, generational politics, and the role of younger Americans in civic life. He has also served as a political correspondent for Vogue, where he covered public policy issues and elections.

2026 Congressional Campaign

In 2026, Schlossberg entered the political arena by running for Congress in New York's 12th district, a seat covering parts of Manhattan. The campaign marked the first time a direct descendant of President John F. Kennedy sought federal office.

His candidacy generated significant national media attention because it revived the prospect of a new generation of Kennedys pursuing electoral politics. While many members of the extended Kennedy family have served in government over the decades, the presidential branch had largely stayed out of elected office since the death of John F. Kennedy Jr. in 1999.

Schlossberg's campaign focused on issues including democratic reform, economic opportunity, and generational leadership in politics.

2026 Financial Disclosure

In March 2026, Schlossberg filed a congressional candidate financial disclosure covering the period from January 1, 2025, through February 9, 2026. Long story short, the report revealed that Jack owns a substantial investment portfolio and benefits from multiple family trusts. Together, these assets give him a net worth of roughly $20 million using the midpoint value range estimates.

His assets include several JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs brokerage accounts containing diversified holdings in stocks, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, private equity investments, and municipal bonds. Individual holdings listed in the disclosure include major publicly traded companies such as Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Nvidia, Visa, Coca-Cola, JPMorgan Chase, and Walmart.

The disclosure also lists significant investments in private funds and structured financial products, including credit funds, venture capital vehicles, and real estate investment partnerships. One of the largest reported holdings is an interest in the Antares Strategic Credit Fund valued between $1 million and $5 million.

Schlossberg's filings also reveal several trust structures connected to family assets. These include investment trusts holding diversified portfolios of index funds and exchange-traded funds. One trust also holds interests in commercial real estate through Wolf Point Owners LLC, a major Chicago riverfront development project.

Another trust includes ownership stakes in oil and gas royalty interests across Oklahoma and Texas through Arctic Royalty LP.

The disclosure also lists an ownership interest in Red Gate Farm LLC, the Kennedy family property on Martha's Vineyard originally purchased by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

In addition to investments, the filing identifies several business interests, including Squid Island LLC, a company focused on producing social media and political commentary content, and a small investment in a restaurant venture known as Rory's Place in Ojai, California.

Asset Category & Major Holdings Estimated Value Personal Brokerage Portfolio Goldman Sachs & JPMorgan (Index Funds, ETFs, Gold) $6.0M – $12.0M Chicago Real Estate Trust interest in Wolf Point Owners LLC $2.0M – $5.0M Family Trust Assets Diversified portfolios and Article Fifth Trust holdings $2.0M – $6.0M Martha's Vineyard Estate Ownership stake in Red Gate Farm $1.5M – $6.0M Oil & Gas Royalties Interests held through Arctic Royalty LP $100k – $300k Cash & Liquid Accounts Disclosed checking and money market balances $100k – $200k Estimated Net Worth (Midpoint) ~$20.0 Million

Personal Life

Schlossberg maintains a relatively private personal life compared to some members of the Kennedy family who grew up under intense public scrutiny. He frequently participates in Kennedy family gatherings and events connected to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library.

He has two older sisters, Rose Kennedy Schlossberg, a filmmaker and media producer, and Tatiana Kennedy Schlossberg, a journalist and author. Tragically, Tatiana died in December 2025 after a battle with cancer.

As a member of the Kennedy family's third generation, Schlossberg stands at the intersection of one of America's most famous political dynasties and a new era of media-driven politics. His career continues to evolve as he balances legal training, public commentary, and potential political ambitions.