Howard K. Stern net worth: Howard K. Stern is an American attorney who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Howard K. Stern was born in Los Angeles, California, and graduated from the University of California-Berkeley. He then went on to earn his law degree from the University of California-Los Angeles. He began practicing law, officially, in 1994. Howard K. Stern became widely recognized outside of the legal world, when he began dating Anna Nicole Smith. He was with her in the Bahamas when her son died of an accidental overdose of antidepressants. When she passed away five months later, he became part of a lengthy court battle over her infant daughter, Dannielynn. Howard K. Stern was listed as the father on the birth certificate. However, subsequent paternity tests revealed that the child was not his. He has found himself back in court multiple times over the last few years, primarily in regards to his involvement with the death of Anna Nicole Smith.

Info Category: Richest Business › Lawyers Net Worth: $500 Thousand Date of Birth: Nov 29, 1968 (54 years old) Place of Birth: Los Angeles Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 1 in (1.86 m) Profession: Lawyer, Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Howard K. Stern's Net Worth