Greta Van Susteren Net Worth:

What is Greta Van Susteren's Net Worth and Salary?

Greta Van Susteren is an American commentator, lawyer, and television news anchor who has a net worth of $15 million. During her multi-decade career, Greta Van Susteren has worked for such networks as CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, and Newsmax TV. Starting at CNN, she appeared as a legal analyst and co-hosted the programs "Burden of Proof" and "The Point." After that, she hosted "On the Record" on Fox News, and then "For the Record with Greta" on MSNBC.

Early Life and Education

Greta Van Susteren was born on June 11, 1954 in Appleton, Wisconsin to Margery and Urban. She is of Irish descent on her mother's side and Dutch descent on her father's. Her father, an elected judge, was a close friend of future US Senator Joseph McCarthy. Van Susteren has an older sister named Lise who became a forensic psychiatrist, and a brother named Dirk who became a journalist and editor. As a teenager, Van Susteren went to Xavier High School, from which she graduated in 1972. She went on to attend the University of Wisconsin–Madison, graduating in 1976. Van Susteren subsequently enrolled at the Georgetown University Law Center, from which she earned her JD in 1979. She returned to teach at the school after her graduation.

Television Career

In the 90s, Van Susteren became a legal analyst on CNN, and appeared regularly on the channel during coverage of the O. J. Simpson murder trial. She also began co-hosting "Burden of Proof" with Roger Cossack, a position she held until 2002. On that program, Van Susteren played defense attorney to Cossack's prosecutor. Following her time on CNN – and coming after a heavily publicized contract bidding war – Van Susteren switched over to Fox News. There, she hosted the current affairs show "On the Record" from 2002 until her departure from the channel in 2016. Van Susteren conducted interviews with several major figures during her years as host, including former US presidents George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush. "On the Record" achieved particularly high ratings for its coverage of Natalee Holloway's disappearance in 2005. However, the show was also criticized for dragging the story on despite no new information being revealed, marking an example of "missing white woman syndrome."

Taking advantage of a clause in her contract, Van Susteren resigned from Fox News, effective immediately, in September of 2016. She subsequently joined MSNBC in early 2017 and became the host of a new program, entitled "For the Record with Greta." However, the show drew low ratings and was canceled that June. In October, Van Susteren became a contributor to the state-owned news network Voice of America. About a year and a half after that, she joined the broadcasting company Gray Television, where she became the chief national political analyst for its Washington bureau. Van Susteren also launched a Sunday morning talk show for the company. In 2022, she joined the conservative channel Newsmax TV, notorious for propagating conspiracy theories and other falsehoods. On the channel, she hosts "The Record with Greta Van Susteren."

Personal Life

In 1988, Greta Van Susteren wed tort lawyer John P. Coale. The two are both Scientologists.

From the summer of 2006 until early 2014, Van Susteren co-owned the restaurant Old Mill Inn in Mattituck, New York.

Real Estate

In June 2006, Greta and John paid $2.5 million for a penthouse condo in Midtown Manhattan. In November 2016, two months after Greta quit Fox, they listed the condo for $3.195 million. They ultimately accepted $2.95 million.

Earlier in 2016 they sold a historic home in Annapolis for $1.05 million.

Since November 2001 their primary home has been an 11,000 square foot mansion on 1.7 acres in Washington D.C. which they bought for $2.42 million. Today this property is worth an estimated $6 million.

They also continue to own a property in Nantucket, Massachusetts which they purchased in 1999 for $1.282 million.

In January 2019 they paid $2.9 million for a 1.7-acre "buildable lot" in Bethesda, Maryland. During their time owning the property, they demolished the former 2,500 square foot home. For whatever reason, after demolishing the former home, Greta and John decided to sell the property, ultimately accepting $2.87 million in April 2021.