What is Ginni Thomas's Net Worth?

Ginni Thomas is an attorney and conservative political activist who has a net worth of $1 million. Ginni Thomas is best known for being the wife of US Supreme Court associate justice Clarence Thomas. According to their latest financial disclosure, Ginni and Clarence's net worth ranges from $900,000 to $2 million.

Among her career activities, she worked for the Heritage Foundation during the George W. Bush administration, and later founded the conservative political advocacy nonprofit Liberty Central. A highly controversial figure, Thomas participated in the attempts of Republicans to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Early Life and Education

Ginni Thomas was born as Virginia Lamp on February 23, 1957 in Omaha, Nebraska as the youngest of four children of Marjorie, a conservative activist, and Donald, an engineer. Both of her parents were members of the rightwing political advocacy group the John Birch Society. As a teen, Thomas attended Westside High School. She went on to attend the all-women's Mount Vernon Seminary and College in Washington, DC. During the summer after her freshman year, Thomas worked for Ronald Reagan's 1976 presidential campaign. In the fall, she transferred to the University of Nebraska to be closer to her boyfriend; she then transferred to Creighton University. From the latter school, Thomas earned both BA and JD degrees.

Career Beginnings

In 1981, Thomas moved back to Washington, DC to work as a legislative aide for Republican US Representative Hal Daub of Nebraska. She worked in his office for about a year and a half, and also did an internship at the National Labor Relations Board. Later, from 1985 to 1989, Thomas served as an attorney and labor relations specialist at the US Chamber of Commerce. In the latter year, she became the Chamber's manager of employee relations. Thomas returned to government service in 1991 to serve in the Legislative Affairs Office of the US Department of Labor, where she argued against equal pay for women and men.

The Heritage Foundation

In 2000, Thomas joined the conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation. During the Bush v. Gore case, she collected resumes for potential presidential appointments in the Bush administration. After Bush became president, Thomas served as a liaison between the Heritage Foundation and the White House.

Liberty Central

In 2009, Thomas founded the conservative political advocacy group Liberty Central. She created the group in opposition to President Barack Obama and Democrats in US Congress, with the intent to organize rightwing activists, issue legislative scorecards for members of Congress, and make an impact on elections. Because of Thomas's marriage to US Supreme Court associate justice Clarence Thomas, her lobbying activities were widely seen as creating a conflict of interest. On Fox News, she responded to these claims by saying that "there's a lot of judicial wives and husbands out there causing trouble. I'm just one of many." Ultimately, Liberty Central ceased operations in 2012.

Liberty Consulting

Thomas founded another company, Liberty Consulting, in 2010. The firm offered Thomas's services in political donation strategies.

Groundswell

In 2013, Thomas helped form the conservative activist coalition Groundswell, which began meeting with the aim of combating progressive causes in the United States. The group would later be influential in the Trump administration with its attempts to root out alleged "deep state" opponents of the president.

Efforts to Overturn the 2020 Presidential Election

Following Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election, the conservative Council for National Policy urged its members to attempt to keep Trump in power. It instructed its members to "pressure Republican lawmakers into challenging the election results and appointing alternate state electors." For her part, Thomas sent emails to 29 of Arizona's state legislators asking them to overturn the election in the state, which Biden had won. She sent the same emails to state legislators in Wisconsin. Before the attempted Republican insurrection on the US Capitol on January 6, Thomas promoted a "Stop the Steal" rally on Facebook.

During the US House Select Committee investigation into the January 6 attack, texts were revealed showing Thomas repeatedly urging White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The texts also showed her perpetuating debunked conspiracy theories about the election having been stolen. Later, new messages about overthrowing the election were revealed to have been sent between Thomas and John Eastman, the latter of whom was eventually criminally indicted for his efforts.

Personal Life

In 1987, Ginni married lawyer Clarence Thomas, who became a US Supreme Court associate justice in 1991. During her husband's contentious nomination hearings, she defended him against Anita Hill's accusations of sexual harassment. In 2002, Ginni Thomas converted from Protestantism to her husband's Catholic faith.