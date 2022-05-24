Douglas Emhoff Net Worth:

What is Doug Emhoff's Net Worth and Salary?

Douglas Emhoff is an American lawyer who has a net worth of $5 million. Doug Emhoff became the second gentleman of the United State after his wife, vice president Kamala Harris, was elected alongside Joe Biden in November 2020. Significantly, he is the first second gentleman in US history, as well as the first Jewish spouse of a vice president. Earlier in his career, Emhoff served as managing director of the West Coast offices of the law firm Venable.

Financial Disclosures

According to her 2015 Congressional finance disclosure, Kamala Harris' net worth was roughly $3.31 million at that point. The vast majority of her net worth is attributable to Douglass. On her own, Kamala has a net worth of roughly $400,000.

According to a tax disclosure she released in 2019, Kamala and Douglas earned $1.89 million in 2018. Roughly $157,000 of that $1.89 million came from Kamala's Senate salary. Roughly $320,000 came from book sales royalties related to her memoir "The Truths We Hold". The remainder of the $1.89m, roughly $1.4 million.came from Emhoff's law partnership draw. They paid $700,000 in taxes. Harris and Emhoff have filed taxes jointly since they married in 2014. In that time they have paid $2.2 million in federal taxes.

According to the most recent financial disclosure form released by Kamala Harris, their family controls assets worth $2.5 to $6 million and roughly $3 million worth of liabilities, mostly in the form of mortgages. Most of their liquid assets are invested in mutual funds and retirement accounts.

Early Life and Education

Doug Emhoff was born on October 13, 1964 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City as the middle child of Jewish parents Michael and Barbara. He has a sister named Jamie and a brother named Andy. From age five to 17, Emhoff was raised in the Matawan and Old Bridge Township areas of New Jersey. In the latter location, he went to Cedar Ridge High School. Emhoff's family belonged to the Reform synagogue Temple Shalom in nearby Aberdeen Township, where Emhoff had his bar mitzvah. Later, in the early 80s, he moved with his family to California and completed his high school education at Agoura High School. Emhoff went on to attend California State University, Northridge, from which he earned his bachelor of arts degree. He subsequently attended the USC Gould School of Law, obtaining his JD in 1990.

Law Career

Emhoff started his career as an entertainment lawyer at the litigation group of Pillsbury Winthrop. He later moved to the boutique firm Belin Rawlings & Badal in the late 90s. In 2000, Emhoff established his own firm with Ben Whitwell; it was purchased by the firm Venable six years later, with Emhoff becoming managing director of Venable's offices on the West Coast. Among his clients at the time were Merck, Walmart, and Taco Bell. Emhoff's biggest case was representing an ad firm involved in litigation pertaining to the Taco Bell chihuahua, which the firm claimed to have invented. Ultimately, Emhoff won the case for his client, resulting in the fast-food chain having to pay $42 million in damages.

In 2017, Emhoff became a partner of the multinational law firm DLA Piper, and worked at its offices in California and Washington, DC. He later took a leave of absence when it was announced that his wife, Kamala Harris, would become presidential nominee Joe Biden's running mate in 2020. After Biden and Harris won the election, Emhoff permanently left DLA Piper so as to avoid any conflict of interest.

Second Gentleman of the United States

Emhoff's wife Kamala Harris, who had been a Democratic candidate for president prior to her dropping out in late 2019, was officially announced as presidential nominee Joe Biden's running mate in August of 2020. In the process, Emhoff became only the third man in American history to be the spouse of a vice presidential candidate from a major party, the other two being John Zaccaro and Todd Palin. With Biden and Harris's win and their subsequent inauguration, Emhoff became the first-ever second gentleman of the United States. Additionally, he has the distinction of being the first Jewish spouse of a vice president of the United States. As such, he helped celebrate Passover in the White House, and hung a Mezuzah on the front door of the vice presidential residence.

As second gentleman, Emhoff has drawn on his background in law to advocate for fair and equal access to legal representation. He has attended pro bono clinics, convened legal aid sessions, and met with legal aid providers and their clients. Emhoff has also traveled around the country to meet with health care workers, parents, caregivers, business owners, community leaders, and others. To advocate for COVID-19 protection, he went to numerous vaccine clinics in churches, schools, and health centers.

Teaching

While serving as second gentleman in March of 2021, Emhoff became a distinguished visiting professor at the Georgetown University Law Center. He started teaching a course focused on law disputes in the entertainment industry.

Personal Life

Emhoff married his first wife, film producer and executive Kerstin Mackin, in 1992. The couple had two children named Cole and Ella, and eventually divorced in 2008. Cole worked as an assistant at William Morris Endeavor, while Ella is a model, fashion designer, and artist. In 2014, Emhoff wed Kamala Harris, who at the time was the Attorney General of California. The two first met in 2013 on a blind date set up by Harris's best friend, public relations consultant Chrisette Hudlin. While living at the official vice presidential residence, Number One Observatory Circle, Emhoff and Harris also have homes in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Washington, DC.

Real Estate

Kamala and Doug own three homes that have a combined estimated value of $8 million, before mortgage liabilities. In 2012, two years before they married, Doug Emhoff paid $2.7 million for a home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. Today this home is worth around $5 million based on comparable neighborhood sales.

In 2004, Kamala paid $490,000 for an apartment in San Francisco. That same year she began serving as California's first black District Attorney. Today this property is worth around $1 million.

In 2017 Kamala and Doug paid $1.775 million for a condo in Washington D.C.. Today this property is worth around $2 million.