Info Category: Richest Business › Lawyers Net Worth: $50 Million Date of Birth: 1950 (73 years old) Place of Birth: Long Island Gender: Male Profession: Sports agent, Film Producer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare David Falk's Net Worth

What is David Falk's Net Worth?

David Falk is an American sports agent who has a net worth of $50 million.

Widely regarded as the most influential player agent in NBA history, David Falk represented Michael Jordan for the entirety of the basketball star's career, and negotiated record contracts for Patrick Ewing, Danny Ferry, and Alonzo Mourning. Moreover, through his company FAME, Falk overhauled the salary structure of the NBA.

Portrayal in "Air", Fact vs. Fiction

In the 2023 movie "Air," David Falk is portrayed by Chris Messina. Air took significant liberties with the true story of Nike in the 1980s, David Falk and Michael Jordan. In the movie, Michael's contract is negotiated between Sonny Vaccaro and Michael's mother. That is false. The contract was negotiated directly between David and Nike's Director of Marketing, Rob Strasser. Sonny never visited the Jordan family in North Carolina. Most importantly, Nike's shoe design guru Peter Moore did not coin the term "Air Jordan." David Falk came up with that term.

Early Life and Education

David Falk was born in 1950 on Long Island, New York as the middle of three children in a Jewish family. His mother was a teacher who had served as an interpreter for Nelson Rockefeller during World War II, while his father owned a pair of butcher shops on Long Island. As an adolescent, Falk attended MacArthur High School in Levittown, New York. He went on to attend Syracuse University, from which he graduated in 1972 with a degree in economics. After that, Falk went to the George Washington University Law School, earning his JD in 1975.

ProServ

Falk began his career representing professional tennis players for the sports management firm ProServ, founded by former pro tennis player Donald Dell. Soon, he was put in charge of handling ProServ's NBA dealings. In that role, Falk became a successful agent and negotiator, signing such top NBA draft picks as John Lucas and Mark Aguirre. Later, in 1982, he negotiated the first million-dollar NBA shoe deal for James Worthy. Two years after that, Falk signed Michael Jordan, one of the many players from North Carolina represented by ProServ.

Representing Michael Jordan

After signing Jordan, Falk arranged his first great deal with Nike. Unbeknownst to them, the brand had already chosen to target Jordan as their player of the future. Nike made an initial offer of $250,000 and Jordan's own shoe line, which was less than a current standing offer from Adidas. In response, Falk demanded that Nike match Adidas' $500,000 offer and revenue percentage. Nike ultimately agreed, and the deal was made. Jordan's shoe, the Air Jordan, was an instant phenomenon upon its release, and in 1985 alone earned Nike $130 million. Jordan would go on to make several further lucrative deals with the brand throughout his career. Meanwhile, Falk continued to market the star player by securing him endorsement deals with such major advertisers as Coca-Cola, McDonald's, Wheaties, and Hanes. He also came up with the idea of teaming Jordan with Bugs Bunny in the 1996 film "Space Jam." As a result of these marketing efforts, Jordan became one of the most powerful celebrity endorsers in US history.

FAME

In 1992, Falk left ProServ and established his own management company, FAME. Along with his business partners Curtis Polk and Mike Higgins, he eventually lifted FAME to the top ranks of player representation in the NBA, with the company representing 45 players during its peak. During its initial seven-year existence, it represented six first-round NBA draft picks and negotiated over $400 million in contracts for free-agent clients. Moreover, FAME negotiated four of the five largest contracts in team sports history at the time.

In 1998, Falk sold FAME for $100 million to the entertainment group SFX, which proceeded to purchase 14 other sports management firms and consolidate them into SFX Sports Group. Falk was named the chairman of the new company, serving from 1999 to 2001. During that time, he oversaw the acquisition of numerous sports agencies that led to SFX representing a plethora of both NBA and MLB players. In early 2007, Falk re-launched FAME as its CEO.

1995 and 1998-99 NBA Lockouts

Falk was among the central figures in the controversial 1995 NBA lockout, which was precipitated by players demanding a soft salary cap against the wishes of the owners. Falk led a rebellion against the NBPA by creating a dissident faction of players and agents that sought to strip NBA management of antitrust protection. Ultimately, their efforts were unsuccessful in the short-term, but Falk's influence did eventually lead to the abolishment of a luxury tax on salaries, and paved the way for an increase in players' portion of NBA revenues.

Falk played another integral role in the 1998-99 NBA lockout. During that time, he guided union negotiations and organized a charity exhibition game to benefit financially pinched NBA players. However, Falk was criticized by many who saw his efforts as overly aggressive and controlling, holding the deal hostage. The lockout finally came to an end a mere 29 hours before the cancellation of the entire NBA season.

Impact

Due to his extensive client list and bold business strategies, Falk was one of the most influential figures in the NBA during the 1990s. He negotiated contracts that helped restructure and define the market, setting the benchmark for other agents. By the close of the 1995 NBA lockout, Falk represented enough of the top players that many believed he was dictating the whole economy of the league. Over a single six-day period in the summer of 1996, he negotiated six contracts worth over $330 million. Falk was central in increasing player salaries, and was named by the Sporting News as one of the 100 Most Powerful People in Sports for 12 consecutive years from 1990 to 2001.

Other Endeavors

Beyond the NBA, Falk has been involved in philanthropic endeavors. He has made substantial donations to his alma mater of Syracuse, leading to the establishment of the David B. Falk Center for Sport Management in 2008 and the David B. Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics in 2011. In 2014, Falk and Patrick Ewing donated to Georgetown University.

Among his other ventures, Falk sits on the board of directors of Sapphire Brands. Elsewhere, he was a founding investor in Marquis Jet and Golf GCX Partners, and in Relevad Media Group. Falk frequently gives guest lectures at universities in the US, including Harvard and Duke. In 2009, he published his first book, "The Bald Truth."

Personal Life

With his wife Rhonda, who works in software publishing, Falk lives in Rockville, Maryland. The couple has two daughters named Daina and Jocelyn.