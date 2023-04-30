What is Dan Abrams' net worth and salary?

Dan Abrams is an American web entrepreneur and television personality who has a net worth of $25 million. Dan Abrams first worked for Court TV covering the OJ Simpson case and the trials of Dr. Jack Kevorkian. He is known for hosting the A&E television series "Live PD" and "60 Days In" for A&E. He launched the news site Mediaite in 2009. He also launched the site Gossip Cop. Dan has written a number of books, including "Man Down: Proof Beyond a Reasonable Doubt That Women Are Better Cops," "Drivers, Gamblers, Spies, World Leaders, Beer Tasters, Hedge Fund Managers, and Just About Everything Else" and "Lincoln's Last Trial: The Murder Case That Propelled Him to the Presidency." Abrams co-owns a restaurant called The Lion in New York City.

Info Category: Richest Business › Lawyers Net Worth: $25 Million Date of Birth: May 20, 1966 (56 years old) Place of Birth: Manhattan Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.75 m) Profession: Lawyer, Journalist, Presenter, Author Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Dan Abrams' Net Worth

Early Life

Abrams was born on May 20, 1966 in Manhattan, New York City. He is the son of Floyd and Efrat Abrams. His father is an expert on constitutional law.

In 1984, he graduated from Riverdale Country School. He then enrolled at Duke University where he received his B.A. in political science in 1988. While a student at Duke, he anchored newscasts on the student-run channel, Cable 13. He was also the vice president of the student body. He later enrolled in Columbia Law School, where he received his law degree.

Career

Abrams began his career in the media as a reporter for Court TV in May of 1994. While there, he covered headline news stories like the O.J. Simpson case, the International War Crimes Tribunal from the Netherlands, and the assisted-suicide trials of Dr. Jack Kevorkian from Michigan. He remained in the role until June of 1997. After he left Court TV, Abrams began working as a general assignment correspondent for NBC News until 1999. He was then named the Chief Legal Correspondent. In 2001, he began hosting his own show on MSNBC called "The Abrams Report." He remained the host of that show until he landed the lead managerial position at MSNBC. From June of 2006 to October of 2007, he was the General Manager of MSNBC.

Abrams decided to leave the role of GM in order to concentrate on his program "Live with Dan Abrams." The show was later revamped and renamed "Verdict with Dan Abrams" and aired until August of 2008. The same month, it was announced that Rachel Maddow would be taking over his timeslot. Abrams then took on other duties at NBC News like substituting as an anchor on the "Today" show.

In March of 2011, Abrams left NBC to become the Chief Legal Analyst for ABC News and a substitute anchor on "Good Morning America." In June of 2013, ABC announced that Abrams would become the network's Chief Legal Affairs Anchor in addition to being named an anchor of "Nightline." He remained in that role on "Nightline" until December of 2014 when he stepped down to focus on expanding his media businesses. He also returned to his role as the network's Chief Legal Analyst, which he could do in a freelance capacity.

In 2016, Abrams was selected to host the A&E show "Live PD." It premiered in October of that year and follows police officers live across the United States as they work and patrol in their communities. The show uses dash-cam footage and fixed-camera rigs, among other types of cameras, to capture the footage. Abrams analyzed each incident that occurs with a couple of other analysts in order to evaluate the police officers' work. The show was cancelled in June of 2020 in the wake of protests against police brutality following the murder of George Floyd and other instances of egregious police behavior.

Additionally, Abrams has worked as the co-host of the show "Grace vs. Abrams," in which he and legal commentator Nancy Grace debate high-profile crime cases. In 2019, he began producing and hosting "Court Cam," a show that takes place inside America's courtrooms."

In July of 2021, Abrams announced he would be joining NewsNation to host a nightly prime-time show called "Dan Abrams Live." The show premiered in September of 2021.The following year, in June of 2022, the "Wall Street Journal" announced that Abrams would return to host and work as the executive producer for "On Patrol: Live." The show premiered on Reelz in July of 2022 and followed the same format as "Live PD."

In addition to his work for other media and news organizations, Abrams also has launched his own companies. In July of 2009, he launched "Gossip Cop" along with Michael Lewittes. The site acts as a media watchdog site that patrols the celebrity gossip universe. The same year, he started "Mediatite," a news site which focuses on celebrities. In 2010, he launched "Geekosystem," which covers science, technology, and Internet culture. He also launched a fashion site, "Styleite," and a sports site, "SportsGrid," in 2010. Other sites he has launched include "The Mary Sue," "The Braiser," "Law & Crime," "Ambo TV," and "Whiskey Raiders.

Abrams is also a published author, having published six total books so far. He has also written articles for "The New York Times," "The Wall Street Journal," "USA Today," "The American Lawyer," "Yale Law and Policy Review," and "The Huffington Post," among others.

Personal Life

In June of 2012, Abrams had his first child, a son, with his girlfriend Florinka Pesenti. The couple named the child Everett. They later had a daughter, Emilia, together in 2021.

Abrams also has ventured in to the world of restaurants, as he was the co-owner of the restaurant the Lion in Greenwich Village in Manhattan before it closed in 2015.

In 2021, Abrams purchased Laurel Lake Vineyards on Long Island's North Fork. He relaunched the vineyard in the summer of 2021 under a new name inspired by his children – Ev&Em Vineyards.

Real Estate

Over two transactions, one in 2006 and the second in 2009, Dan paid a total of $3.8 million for what became a 3,200 square foot townhouse in New York City's West Village. He listed this property for sale in May 2018, ultimately accepting $8 million in February 2023.

In 2017 Dan paid $414,000 for a condo in Washington D.C..