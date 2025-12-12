Christopher Darden Net Worth

What is Christopher Darden's Net Worth?

Christopher Darden is an American lawyer, author, and lecturer who has a net worth of $2 million. Christopher Darden worked in the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office for 15 years, coming to national prominence at the end of his tenure when he was a co-prosecutor in O. J. Simpson's murder trial. After leaving the DA's office, he taught at Southwestern Law School, contributed legal commentary to various television channels, and established his own firm. In the 2016 series "The People v. O.J. Simpson," Christopher was portrayed by Sterling K. Brown.

Early Life and Education

Christopher Darden was born on April 7, 1956, in Richmond, California as the fourth of eight siblings. He attended John F. Kennedy High School, graduating in 1974. For his higher education, Darden went to San Jose State University, where he did track and field. He graduated in 1977 with a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice administration. Darden went on to obtain his Juris Doctor from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law in 1980.

Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office

Four months after passing the California Bar Exam in 1980, Darden was hired at the National Labor Relations Board in Los Angeles. After that, he was hired at the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office. Following stints at the Huntington Park and Beverly Hills offices, Darden settled at the Criminal Courts Building in late 1983. There, he was a prosecutor for hardcore gang activity. In early 1988, Darden transferred to the Special Investigation Division to focus on criminal activity committed by public officials and law enforcement. Through this work, he met lawyer Johnnie Cochran, who would later be involved in the O. J. Simpson murder trial. Darden became involved in that trial himself when he was asked by Deputy DAs Marcia Clark and William Hodgman to lead the prosecution of Simpson's driver, Al Cowlings. Following that case, Clark asked Darden to become case manager for the Simpson team. He ultimately ended up becoming co-prosecutor when Hodgman was unable to fill the role due to illness. During the trial, Darden became the first public figure to use the term "N-word." After the Simpson case, which ended in Simpson's acquittal, Darden left the DA's office.

Further Legal Career

In 1999, Darden established his own law firm, Darden & Associates, specializing in civil litigation and criminal defense. He has since represented such people as accused murderers Eric Ronald Holder Jr. and Corey Walker. In 2024, Darden ran for judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, but lost.

Teaching

After leaving the Los Angeles DA's office in the mid-1990s, Darden taught criminal procedure and trial advocacy at Southwestern Law School. He remained on the faculty until 1999.

Television Appearances

Beyond his appearances in the televised O. J. Simpson murder trial, Darden has contributed legal commentary to such television channels as CNN, CNBC, NBC, and Court TV. He also made guest appearances on such shows as "Girlfriends," "Touched by an Angel," and "Roseanne" and was part of the cast of the syndicated court show "Power of Attorney."

Books

Darden is the author of "In Contempt," which chronicles his involvement in the O. J. Simpson murder trial. Additionally, he co-wrote some crime novels with Dick Lochte, including "The Trials of Nikki Hill" and "The Last Defense."

Personal Life

In 1997, Darden married television executive Marcia Carter. They had one child together, while Darden has two children from a previous relationship.

Real Estate

In September 1996, Christopher paid $460,000 for a home in the Ladera Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. He sold this home two years later for the same price he paid. In 2013, Christopher and Marcia paid $813,000 for a home in Chatsworth, California. They sold this home in July 2022 for $1.64 million. That same month, they paid $1.275 million for a home in Las Vegas, Nevada.