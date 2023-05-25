Camille Vasquez Net Worth

What is Camille Vasquez's Net Worth and Salary?

Camille Vasquez is an American attorney who has a net worth of $3 million. Camille Vasquez is best known for representing Johnny Depp in his highly publicized 2022 defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard. She was ultimately successful, helping Depp receive $10 million in compensatory damages. Vasquez has represented a number of other celebrity clients, as well, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Lopez.

Early Life and Education

Camille Vasquez was born on July 6, 1984 in San Francisco, California to a Cuban mother and a Colombian father. For her higher education, she attended the University of Southern California, from which she graduated magna cum laude in 2006 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and communications. Vasquez went on to obtain her Juris Doctor from Southwestern Law School in 2010.

Career Beginnings

Vasquez launched her legal career focusing on litigation and arbitration, particularly in representing plaintiffs in defamation cases. In 2018, she became an associate at the international law firm Brown Rudnick, practicing from its office in Southern California.

Depp v. Heard

Vasquez earned widespread attention in 2022 when she represented actor Johnny Depp in the case John C. Depp, II v. Amber Laura Heard. She had previously represented the actor in cases against his former attorney and business manager. In this case, Depp was bringing charges against his ex-wife Amber Heard, alleging that she had defamed him by claiming he was physically abusive toward her. Heard consequently filed counterclaims against Depp.

Throughout the 2022 trial, which was held in Fairfax County, Virginia, Vasquez and the rest of Depp's legal team sought to disprove Heard's abuse accusations and prove that she had been the instigator, rather than the victim, of domestic violence. In defense, Heard's legal team maintained that Depp did in fact abuse Heard, and that even if he hadn't, there was nothing defamatory about the op-ed Heard wrote about her abuse.

Ultimately, the jury decided that Heard's claims did constitute defamation, and awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The latter was eventually reduced to $350,000 due to a Virginia state law limit. Additionally, the jury awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages, having ruled that she was defamed by Depp's former lawyer Adam Waldman.

The Depp v. Heard trial was highly publicized around the world, and was live-streamed to the public in an unorthodox move. It became a hot subject on many social media sites, including Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, with clips being used as fodder for memes, reaction videos, and montages. This sensationalization of the trial was widely decried by legal analysts and other observers. Moreover, the broadcasting of the trial and its proliferation on social media led to the generation of rampant misinformation and harassment online, particularly targeting Heard via misogynistic attacks by Internet trolls. For Vasquez's part, her name experienced a surge in Google searches due to the trial. On the video-sharing platform TikTok, a hashtag of her name received more than 980 million impressions, making her something of an overnight celebrity. A video of Vasquez repeatedly interrupting Heard's attorney was particularly popular, amassing over 27 million views in just a few days and spawning numerous parodies. However, while many celebrated Vasquez's role in representing Depp, others denounced her for fighting against a woman's claims of domestic abuse.

After Depp v. Heard

Following the blockbuster Depp v. Heard trial, Vasquez was promoted from an associate to a partner at her law firm Brown Rudnick. Later, in October of 2022, she joined a legal team hired by rapper Kanye West to provide counsel on his business interests. However, after West made a series of antisemitic comments, the team was dissolved. Vasquez went on to become a legal analyst for NBC News in early 2023.

Other Celebrity Clients

Beyond Depp, Vasquez has represented such celebrity clients as Leonardo DiCaprio, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Lopez.

Personal Life

Vasquez is in a relationship with Edward Owen, a WeWork executive based in England. He heads the company's real estate in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.