What is Ana Navarro's net worth?

Ana Navarro is a Nicaraguan American political strategist and commentator who has a net worth of $5 million. Ana Navarro first gained national recognition as a Republican strategist and consultant, working on several presidential campaigns, including John McCain's in 2008 and Jon Huntsman's in 2012.

Navarro's career in politics began in Florida, where she served in various capacities, including as the National Hispanic Co-Chair for Governor Jon Huntsman's 2012 campaign and as an advisor to Jeb Bush. She's known for her outspoken criticism of Donald Trump, which has set her apart from many in the Republican party.

Her television career took off as a political commentator, appearing regularly on CNN, ABC News, and Telemundo. Navarro became a permanent co-host on ABC's "The View" in 2022, bringing her sharp wit and political insights to daytime television.

Navarro's influence extends beyond television, as she's a frequent speaker at universities and political events. Her unique perspective as a Republican critic of Trump and her Latina heritage have made her a distinctive voice in American political discourse.

Early Life

Ana Navarro was born in Chinandega, Nicaragua on December 28, 1971. Her parents, Violeta Flores López and José Augusto Navarro Flores, were wealthy, politically-connected landowners. Her father was at one point Nicaragua's Minister of Agriculture. In 1980, when she was 9, Ana and her family fled Nicaragua due to political turmoil. Her father actually stayed behind to continue serving the government. Ana would later reveal that she became a lifelong Republican in honor of Ronald Reagan, whose unwavering support of Nicaragua's fight against the rebel Sandinista government saved the country and probably her father's life.

Ana and her family, minus the father, settled in the Miami area. She attended the University of Miami, graduating in 1993 with a degree in Latin American Studies. She then enrolled at St. Thomas University Law School, where she graduated in 1997.

Political Career

Building on Ana Navarro's established career as a political strategist and commentator, it's important to delve deeper into her journey and influence in American politics.

Navarro's political career began in Miami, Florida, where she worked for Jeb Bush during his time as Governor of Florida. This experience laid the foundation for her future in Republican politics. She went on to serve as the National Hispanic Co-Chair for John McCain's 2008 presidential campaign, a role that significantly raised her profile within the party.

Her expertise in Latin American issues and immigration policy made her a valuable asset to Republican campaigns. In 2012, she served in a similar capacity for Jon Huntsman's presidential bid. Navarro's work extended beyond campaigns; she also served on Florida Governor Jeb Bush's transition team and was Special Advisor to the Government of Nicaragua in the process of approval of the Central America Free Trade Agreement (CAFTA).

Television Career

As a political commentator, Navarro gained prominence for her sharp, candid, and often humorous takes on American politics. Her appearances on CNN, beginning in the early 2010s, showcased her ability to provide insightful analysis while maintaining a sense of humor. This combination of wit and wisdom made her a sought-after voice in political media.

Navarro's stance as a vocal critic of Donald Trump, beginning with his 2016 presidential campaign, set her apart from many of her Republican colleagues. Her willingness to challenge her own party's standard-bearer demonstrated her commitment to principles over party loyalty, earning her respect across the political spectrum.

In 2022, Navarro's media career reached new heights when she became a permanent co-host on ABC's "The View." This platform allowed her to bring her political insights and commentary to a broader, more diverse audience. Her presence on the show has added a unique perspective, blending her Republican background with her critical stance on certain party positions.

Throughout her career, Navarro has been a strong advocate for comprehensive immigration reform and LGBTQ+ rights. Her own experience as a Nicaraguan immigrant has informed her stance on these issues, allowing her to speak with both personal insight and policy expertise.

Navarro's influence extends beyond television and politics. She is a sought-after speaker at universities and political events, where she often discusses the importance of civic engagement and the complexities of American politics. Her ability to engage with audiences across generational and political divides has made her an important voice in fostering political dialogue.

Personal Life & Real Estate

In March 2019, Ana married lawyer/lobbyist Al Cárdenas. They had actually known each other for over thirty years before they married. Their wedding was attended by Gloria Estefan, Eva Longoria, Don Lemon, Anderson Cooper, and Mitt Romney.

In 2010, Ana paid $1 million for a home in Coral Gables, Florida. Today, this home is worth around $4 million.