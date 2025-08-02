What is Keith Colburn's net worth?

Keith Colburn is an American fisherman and reality television star who has a net worth of $2.5 million. Keith Colburn is one of the most disciplined and intense captains to appear on "Deadliest Catch," known for his meticulous approach to crab fishing and no-nonsense leadership aboard the F/V Wizard. A former fine-dining chef turned Bering Sea veteran, Colburn's path to the wheelhouse is one of the most unique in the fleet. Since joining the series in season 3, he has built a reputation for being tough but fair, fiercely competitive, and deeply knowledgeable about the dangers and logistics of commercial fishing. His long tenure, commanding presence, and deep emotional investment in his crew have made him a fixture of the show and a respected figure in the industry.

Early Life and Career Change

Keith Harold Colburn was born on March 10, 1963, in Placerville, California. Before becoming a fisherman, Colburn worked in the hospitality industry as a ski resort employee and later as a chef in high-end restaurants in Lake Tahoe. He developed a strong work ethic and attention to detail—skills that would later serve him well at sea.

In 1985, seeking a major change, he drove to Alaska with a friend and took a job as a greenhorn on a crab boat. It was a grueling initiation, but Colburn was immediately hooked by the challenge and adrenaline of crab fishing. Over the next two decades, he rose through the ranks, eventually becoming the owner and captain of the F/V Wizard, a 155-foot vessel with a long history in the fleet.

"Deadliest Catch" and Onscreen Role

Colburn made his debut on "Deadliest Catch" during season 3 and quickly stood out for his strict leadership style and focus on safety and performance. Unlike some of his more laid-back or prank-prone peers, Colburn brought a military-like structure to the Wizard's deck operations, emphasizing efficiency and discipline.

Though his intensity sometimes caused friction with crew members, he consistently delivered strong catches and kept his boat competitive. He's known for managing tense situations under pressure, especially during mechanical failures or when navigating through brutal storms.

Throughout the series, viewers have also seen Colburn's more personal side—his struggles with health, his loyalty to his brother Monte (also a deck boss on the Wizard), and his ongoing efforts to evolve as both a captain and a person.

Health Issues and Resilience

In 2018, Colburn revealed that he had been diagnosed with osteomyelitis, a serious bacterial infection that had spread to his spine. He was forced to miss an entire fishing season for treatment. The setback was one of the most difficult periods of his career, but he returned to the Bering Sea the following year, determined to prove he still had what it takes.

Colburn has also spoken publicly about his battles with alcoholism, attending rehab and committing to sobriety. His candor about his health and personal struggles has earned him admiration from fans and helped destigmatize those issues within the fishing community.

Legacy and Reputation

Keith Colburn has spent nearly 40 years on the water and is one of the most experienced captains on "Deadliest Catch." He is respected not just for his fishing prowess but also for his unfiltered honesty, attention to safety, and ability to lead in crisis situations.

He remains one of the few original captains still active in the fleet and continues to mentor younger fishermen while pushing himself through adversity. For Colburn, crab fishing isn't just a job—it's a calling that has shaped every aspect of his life. His journey from chef to captain is a testament to grit, reinvention, and the relentless pursuit of excellence on one of the world's deadliest jobs.