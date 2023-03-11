What is Evan Metropoulos's Net Worth?

Evan Metropoulos is an American businessman and private equity heir who has a net worth of $400 million. Evan Metropoulos is the son of Greek immigrant and billionaire investor, C. Dean Metropoulos. In 2010 C. Dean Metropoulos, Evan and his other son Daren, bought the Pabst Brewing Company for $250 million. The company also owned the distribution rights to roughly 50 brands of beer, though only around half of those are currently produced. For example, Pabst Brewing owns the distribution rights for Schlitz, Stroh's, Schaefer, Falstaff and Pabst Blue Ribbon (PBR). In September 2014, the Metropoulos family announced that they were selling PBR to a Russian company called Oasis Beverages for $750 million. That's just four years after acquiring the company for $250 million in 2010. Today Evan specializes in operational and marketing strategies, and also maintains a focus on luxury residential real estate development in California and Florida.

Early Life

Evan Metropoulos was born to Greek-American billionaire investor Dean and his wife Marianne. He has a brother named Daren. The family fortune was built through his father's many private equity transactions in the 70s and 80s.

Metropoulos & Co.

As a private equity scion, Metropoulos helps runs the family-owned investment firm Metropoulos & Co. with his father and brother. Founded in 1993 and based in Greenwich, Connecticut, the firm invests in the areas of food and beverage, consumer products, and various other diversified sectors. It has been involved in over 80 acquisitions, including those of such name brands as Hostess, Aurora Foods, Stella Foods, BlueTriton, Ghirardelli, Morton Salt, and Briggs & Stratton. Among his other business activities, Metropoulos has been involved in numerous global partnerships as part of his marketing strategies. He has partnered with such major celebrities as David Letterman, Sylvester Stallone, and the Rock.

In 2010, Metropoulos & Co. made one of its biggest acquisitions when it purchased the Pabst Brewing Company for around $250 million. Under the firm's ownership, the beer company experienced a resurgence in popularity around the world. Through Pabst, Metropoulos & Co. owned the distribution rights to other beer brands under the company umbrella, including Schlitz, Schaefer, and Falstaff. In 2014, the Metropoulos family decided to sell Pabst to entrepreneur Eugene Kashper for around $700 million. Kashper subsequently completed the sale to Blue Ribbon, a partnership between him and the private equity firm TSG Consumer Partners.

Real Estate

Previously, Metropoulos resided in a full-floor, two-unit penthouse atop the Sierra Towers building in West Hollywood, California. The 7,000-square-foot space also includes a 4,000-square-foot wraparound balcony, and comes with six parking spots. It is located at 9255 Doheny Road. Metropoulos first listed the penthouse in 2018 for $58 million; about ten months later, he slashed that price to $38 million. Ultimately, the gutted penthouse sold for $17.5 million at a no-reserve auction in 2021.

Metropoulos has other properties, including an estate in Key Biscayne, Florida and a mansion in the Trousdale Estates area of Beverly Hills that he purchased in 2017 for $65 million. The latter property sits on over two acres of land and includes seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms. Counted among its past residents are actor Danny Thomas and billionaire businessman Gilbert Chagoury.

In June 2016 Evan's brother Daren bought the Playboy Mansion for $110 million.