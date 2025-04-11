Walt Mossberg Net Worth

What is Walt Mossberg's Net Worth?

Walt Mossberg is a retired technology journalist who has a net worth of $6 million. Walt Mossberg worked at the Wall Street Journal from 1970 through 2013, and wrote the "Personal Technology" column starting in 1991.

With fellow WSJ columnist Kara Swisher, he co-founded the annual technology conference All Things Digital and the technology news websites AllThingsD and Recode. In 2015, Vox Media bought Recode for an undisclosed amount that was reported as "less than $50 million." Among his other ventures, Mossberg served as an executive editor at the Verge and hosted a weekly podcast called "Ctrl-Walt-Delete."

Early Life and Education

Walt Mossberg was born on March 27, 1947 in Warwick, Rhode Island. After graduating from Pilgrim High School, he attended Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts. Mossberg went on to earn a graduate degree from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

The Wall Street Journal

Mossberg joined the Wall Street Journal in 1970 as a reporter and editor. Based in the publication's office in Washington, DC, he spent 18 years covering national and international news before transitioning to technology. In 1991, Mossberg began penning his "Personal Technology" column in the Journal; the column was published every Thursday through 2013. Additionally, he wrote the Thursday "Mossberg's Mailbox" column, and edited the Wednesday "Digital Solution" column penned by his colleague Katherine Boehret.

In 1999, Mossberg became the first technology writer to earn the Gerald Loeb Award for Commentary. A couple of years later, he received the World Technology Award for Media and Journalism. In 2003, with fellow WSJ columnist Kara Swisher, Mossberg co-founded and began hosting the publication's annual All Things Digital conference in Carlsbad, California. The prestigious conference featured such luminaries of the tech industry as Bill Gates and Steve Jobs, who were interviewed onstage by Mossberg and Swisher.

AllThingsD.com

In 2007, Mossberg and Swisher expanded upon the All Things Digital conference by launching the website AllThingsD.com. The website offered coverage of all of the conference's events and presentations, and also provided year-round technology news. In addition to Mossberg's reviews and technology column and Swisher's coverage, AllThingsD.com featured content by such writers as Ina Fried, Tricia Duryee, Peter Kafka, and Mossberg's WSJ colleague Katherine Boehret. The website was dissolved at the end of 2013 when Mossberg and Swisher declined to renew their agreement with parent company Dow Jones & Company.

Recode

After leaving the Wall Street Journal and All Things Digital at the end of 2013, Mossberg and Swisher launched a new technology news website, Recode, in early 2014. A source for breaking news and product reviews in the tech industry, particularly in Silicon Valley, the site launched with a 23-person team that included all the former members of All Things Digital. Through Recode, Mossberg and Swisher began a new conference series called the Code, with CNBC as a partner. In 2015, Vox Media acquired Recode, and by the end of the decade the Recode website was integrated into the Vox website. The Recode brand was ultimately retired by Vox in 2023.

Other Media Appearances

During his career, Mossberg made weekly appearances on CNBC and did numerous interviews on PBS's "Charlie Rose." He also hosted a weekly podcast called "Ctrl-Walt-Delete."

Retirement

In the spring of 2017, Mossberg announced his plan to retire. He was subsequently given the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Gerald Loeb Awards. On May 25, Mossberg published his final column, and from May 30 to June 1 he held his final Code Conference. He went on to record a retirement podcast live in New York on June 9. Finally, on July 3, 2017, Mossberg officially retired. He remains a board member of the News Literacy Project.