Vivek Ramaswamy Net Worth

What Is Vivek Ramaswamy's Net Worth?

Vivek Ramaswamy is an American businessman, entrepreneur, and author who has a net worth of $500 million. Vivek Ramaswamy is best known for his company Axovant Sciences, which is known for developing drugs to treat Alzheimer's. The company went public in June 2015 at the New York Stock Exchange and was the largest biotech IPO in the United States at that point.

Ramaswamy founded Roivant Sciences, which buys forgotten and abandoned drugs to develop them, and after resigning as CEO of the company, he co-founded Strive Asset Management. He also co-founded the company Campus Venture Network, which he sold to the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. Ramaswamy has published the books "Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America's Social Justice Scam" (2021) and "Nation of Victims: Identity Politics, the Death of Merit, and the Path Back to Excellence" (2022), and "Politico" described him as "one of the intellectual godfathers of the anti-woke movement." In 2016, Vivek ranked Vivek #24 on a list of "America's Richest Entrepreneurs Under 40" with a net worth of $600 million.

In February 2023, Ramaswamy announced that he was running for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election, stating, "I am launching not only a political campaign but a cultural movement to create a new American Dream—one that is not only about money but about the unapologetic pursuit of excellence."

Early Life

Vivek Ramaswamy was born Vivek Ganapathy Ramaswamy on August 9, 1985, in Cincinnati, Ohio. His mother, geriatric psychiatrist Geeta Ramaswamy, and his father, General Electric engineer Vivek Ganapathy, immigrated to the U.S. from Vadakkencherry, Palakkad, Kerala, India. Ramaswamy attended the Jesuit school St. Xavier High School, where he graduated first in his class and excelled at tennis, becoming nationally ranked. He graduated summa cum laude from Harvard College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in biology in 2007, and as a college student, he joined the Phi Beta Kappa fraternity. Vivek won the Bowdoin Prize for Natural Sciences for his thesis, which was about "the ethical questions raised by creating human-animal chimeras," and it was published in "The Boston Globe" and "The New York Times." In 2011, The Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowships for New Americans awarded Ramaswamy a fellowship to help him work towards a Juris Doctor degree in law at Yale University. He graduated from Yale Law School in 2013.

Career

In 2007, Vivek co-founded the technology company Campus Venture Network with Travis May. The Campus Venture Network provided networking resources and software to college entrepreneurs, and its website was StudentBusinesses.com. Ramaswamy and May sold the company to the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation in 2009. Vivek worked at QVT Financial from 2007 to 2014, and in addition to being a partner there, he co-managed the company's biotech portfolio.

In 2014, he founded Roivant Sciences, a pharmaceutical company dedicated to "developing and delivering medicines to patients faster and more efficiently." Ramaswamy served as the company's CEO until 2021, and in 2015, he appeared on the cover of "Forbes" magazine due to his work with Roivant. The "Forbes" story was about Vivek raising more than $350 million for Axovant Sciences, a subsidiary of Roivant, to try to save an Alzheimer's medication that had failed at fellow pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmith Kline. The drug failed at Axovant in 2017, and in mid-2018, the company's market value was $276 million.

Ramaswamy co-founded the Medicare navigation platform Chapter Medicare in 2020, and the following year, he became the co-founder and executive chairman of the Ohio-based firm Strive Asset Management, which was financially backed by J. D. Vance and Peter Thiel. In November 2022, Strive Asset Management's assets surpassed $500 million. Vivek is opposed to the environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) movement, and Strive's "mission is to restore the voices of everyday citizens in the American economy by guiding companies to focus on excellence over politics."

Presidential Race

Ramaswamy announced that he was running for president during a February 2023 appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." According to "Politico," Vivek wants to "enter the race with an entrepreneurial spirit, unorthodox ideas, and few expectations, and end up developing a major following that will carry him to the presidency."

Books and Appearances

Ramaswamy's 2021 book "Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America's Social Justice Scam" reached #2 on "The New York Times" Best Sellers list in the Hardcover Nonfiction section and led to numerous talk show appearances. Ramaswamy has appeared on television shows such as "Wake Up America," "Spicer & Co.," "Fox and Friends First," "Fox Report with Jon Scott," "Fox Files," "Free Speech Nation," "Real Time with Bill Maher," "Fox Business Tonight," "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," "Gutfeld!," and "America Reports."

Personal Life

Vivek met his wife, Apoorva, when they were both attending Yale University. Apoorva is a surgeon and assistant professor at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. The couple has welcomed two sons together. In a 2020 essay titled "The Pluralism Within," Ramaswamy wrote:

"I am not just a man — I am a proud father, a loyal husband, and a grateful son. I am not just a person of color — I am a Hindu, a child of immigrants, an American citizen, a native of Ohio. I am a CEO, but I am also a scientist and an entrepreneur."

He also wrote that Apoorva, an airway specialist, felt that it was her duty to treat Covid patients not long after their eldest son was born, so Vivek became the principal caretaker during that time. Ramaswamy added:

"She went on to become infected in the line of duty and was separated from our family for longer than we had planned."