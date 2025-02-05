Deep Pockets by Celebrity Net Worth is a weekly email that enriches your mind - and bank account - with fascinating stories of people who built wealth in incredible ways... and how you can do the same.

What was Virginia McCaskey's net worth?

Virginia McCaskey was an American heiress and sports team owner who had a net worth of $1.3 billion.

Virginia McCaskey was the matriarch of the Chicago Bears franchise and one of the most influential female figures in National Football League history. As the oldest child of Bears founder George Halas, she inherited control of the team upon his death in 1983 and remained the principal owner until her passing on February 6, 2025, at the age of 102. Throughout her tenure, McCaskey maintained her father's legacy while shepherding the Bears through modern football's explosive growth and challenges. Despite being one of the most powerful women in professional sports, she maintained a notably humble approach, preferring to operate behind the scenes rather than in the spotlight. Her nine-decade connection to the NFL made her a living link to the league's earliest days, and her steady leadership helped maintain the Bears' status as one of professional sports' most storied franchises.

Early Life and Family Legacy

Born Virginia Halas on January 5, 1923, in Chicago, she grew up immersed in professional football. Her father, George Halas, was not only the Bears' founder but one of the NFL's founding fathers. As a child, Virginia helped her father with various team duties, from handling ticket sales to laundry. She attended Drexel University and later married Ed McCaskey, who would become the Bears' chairman and treasurer. This early exposure to the business of football provided her with invaluable experience that would serve her well in later years.

Leadership Style and Team Management

After inheriting majority ownership of the Bears, McCaskey took a different approach from many NFL owners. She remained largely out of the public eye, preferring to let others serve as the face of the franchise. However, her influence on major decisions was unmistakable. She maintained high standards for the organization and wasn't afraid to make difficult changes when necessary, including the dismissal of several team executives and coaches throughout her tenure.

Legacy and Impact on the NFL

Virginia McCaskey's impact on the NFL extended far beyond the Bears organization. As one of the league's longest-tenured owners, she provided historical perspective and steady guidance during the NFL's transformation into a global sports powerhouse. She was particularly noted for her commitment to maintaining the league's traditional values while adapting to modern challenges. Under her ownership, the Bears remained one of only two founding NFL franchises still owned by the founding family, along with the New York Giants.

Personal Life and Values

Despite her powerful position, McCaskey was known for her modest lifestyle and strong Catholic faith. She raised 11 children while maintaining her connection to the Bears organization, creating a family dynasty that continues to be involved in team operations. She was often described as having inherited her father's business acumen along with his deep love for the game of football. Her commitment to family values and tradition helped shape the Bears' organizational culture and earned her respect throughout the league.

Final Years and Continued Influence

In her later years, while she gradually reduced her day-to-day involvement in team operations, McCaskey remained the Bears' principal owner and maintained final say on major decisions. She continued to attend games well into her 90s and remained passionate about the team's success. Her longevity provided remarkable continuity for the franchise, spanning from the NFL's early days through its evolution into America's most popular sport. Her passing on February 6, 2025, marked the end of an era not just for the Bears, but for the entire National Football League, leaving behind a legacy of steadfast leadership and unwavering dedication to the sport her father helped create.