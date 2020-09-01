Todd Vasos net worth and salary: Todd Vasos is an American businessman who has a net worth of $90 million. He is best known for being the CEO of Dollar General. As of this writing he owns 165,000 shares of Dollar General and over the years he has sold $14 million worth of shares. In 2019 he earned $12 million in total compensation.

Todd Vasos graduated from Western Carolina University. He became the Chief Executive Officer at Dollar General Corp in June 2015 and also became a Board Member at the same time. Before that he served as the Chief Operating Officer at Dollar General Corp from November 2013 to June 2015 and the Executive Vice President, President, and Chief Merchandising Officer at Dollar General Corp from December 2008 to November 2013. Todd Vasos is also a Board Director at Keycorp. He worked for Longs Drug Stores as EVP & CMO from 2001 to 2006 and EVP and COO from 2006 to 2008. Vasos was the SVP and CMO at Phar-Mor from 1994 to 2001. He worked in Operations for Eckerd Drug Company from 1983 to 1994.