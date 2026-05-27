What is Tom Golisano's net worth?

Tom Golisano is an American businessman and philanthropist who has a net worth of $5.5 billion.

Tom Golisano earned his fortune as the founder of Paychex, the payroll processing and human resources services company he launched in 1971 with just $3,000. From that modest beginning, Paychex grew into one of America's most important small-business services companies, serving hundreds of thousands of clients and turning Golisano into one of the richest people in the United States. He later became known for his ownership of the Buffalo Sabres, his repeated runs for governor of New York, and his enormous philanthropy, especially in the areas of children's health, intellectual and developmental disabilities, education, and animal welfare. Through the B. Thomas Golisano Foundation and direct personal gifts, his lifetime charitable giving has exceeded $1 billion, making him one of the most significant philanthropists in upstate New York and southwest Florida.

Early Life

Blase Thomas Golisano was born on November 14, 1941, in Irondequoit, New York, a suburb of Rochester. He grew up in a middle-class family and attended Alfred State College, where he earned a degree in business management. Before founding Paychex, he worked in payroll and business services, where he saw firsthand how difficult and inefficient payroll administration could be for small companies.

That experience shaped the idea that made him rich. At the time, payroll processing was generally aimed at larger companies. Golisano believed there was an enormous underserved market among small and medium-sized businesses that needed affordable, reliable help managing payroll taxes, paychecks, and related administrative work.

Paychex

In 1971, Golisano founded Paychex with $3,000 and a simple idea: provide payroll services to small businesses that could not justify hiring large accounting staffs or using expensive enterprise-level providers. The company started in Rochester and grew gradually at first. Golisano focused on recurring revenue, disciplined sales, customer retention, and a service model that could be replicated across markets.

Paychex went public in 1983 and became one of the great business success stories of western New York. The company expanded beyond basic payroll into human resources, employee benefits, retirement services, insurance support, time tracking, and compliance products. Its core model was especially powerful because payroll is a recurring, mission-critical service. Once a business becomes a customer, switching providers can be a major hassle.

Golisano served as Paychex's chairman and chief executive officer for many years before stepping away from day-to-day leadership. Even after reducing his operational role, his large ownership stake made him a billionaire many times over as Paychex's market value climbed. The company remained headquartered in the Rochester area, reinforcing his status as one of the region's most important business figures.

Sports Ownership

Golisano became a major figure in professional sports in 2003 when he purchased the Buffalo Sabres of the NHL. The franchise had been in financial distress, and his purchase helped stabilize the team and keep it in Buffalo. He also owned the Buffalo Bandits of the National Lacrosse League.

During his ownership, the Sabres became competitive again, making deep playoff runs in the mid-2000s and restoring enthusiasm around the franchise. Golisano was not viewed as a flashy sports owner, but his tenure was significant because it provided local stability at a moment when the team badly needed it. He sold the Sabres and Bandits to Terry Pegula in 2011.

Politics and Civic Activism

Golisano has also been active in politics and civic reform. He ran for governor of New York three times as a third-party candidate, in 1994, 1998, and 2002. Although he never won, his campaigns made him one of the most visible independent political figures in the state. He also helped found the Independence Party of New York, which gained ballot status in the 1990s, and later created the Responsible New York political action committee.

His political activity often centered on taxes, government efficiency, and reform of New York's political system. Golisano was also known for publicly criticizing high taxes in New York and eventually moved his primary residence to Florida, a decision he framed partly around tax policy.

Philanthropy

Golisano's philanthropy has become as central to his public legacy as Paychex. In 1985, he founded the B. Thomas Golisano Foundation, which focuses heavily on supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The cause is personal for Golisano, whose son has special needs. Over time, the foundation and Golisano's direct giving expanded into health care, children's hospitals, education, community organizations, and animal welfare.

His name is attached to several major institutions, including Golisano Children's Hospital in Rochester and other children's health facilities. In 2025, he announced a $253 million gift to create the Golisano Children's Alliance, a national network of pediatric hospitals. In 2026, he added another $125 million to expand that alliance to additional children's hospitals, bringing the network to 15 members nationwide.

Golisano has also made major gifts connected to intellectual and developmental disabilities. In 2026, his foundation announced plans tied to a $75 million commitment supporting a comprehensive campus in Rochester for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including research, clinical care, education, workforce training, and family support.

Personal Life

Tom Golisano has been married several times and has two children. He is married to former tennis superstar Monica Seles, a nine-time Grand Slam singles champion and member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame. The couple began dating in 2009, announced their engagement in 2014, and have maintained a relatively private life despite both being major public figures. Forbes also lists Golisano as married to Seles and the father of two children.

Golisano has lived in both western New York and southwest Florida. In 2009, he moved his primary residence to Florida, citing New York's high taxes and saying the move would save him thousands of dollars per day. That decision became part of his larger public image as an outspoken critic of New York tax policy and government spending. His family life also helped shape his philanthropy. One of his children has an intellectual disability, which influenced his long-running support for organizations serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.