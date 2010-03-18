splits: 2

Steve Chen Net Worth: Steve Chen is a Taiwanese internet entrepreneur who has a net worth of $400 million. He is best known for being the co-founder and previous Chief Technology Officer of the popular website YouTube. He also founded a company called MixBit.

Steve Chen was born August 18, 1978 in Taipei, Taiwan. After graduating from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Chen worked at PayPal, where he met Chad Hurley and Jawed Karim. In 2005, the three founded YouTube, a website designed to simplify video sharing online. YouTube quickly became one of the web's fastest-growing sites and was ranked as the 10th most popular website just one year after its launch. There are reportedly 100 million clips viewed daily on YouTube, with an additional 65,000 new videos uploaded every 24 hours. Chen currently serves as Chief Technology Officer and was named one of The 50 people Who Matter Now by Business 2.0 magazine in 2006. That same year, he and Hurley sold YouTube to Google, Inc. for $1.65 billion in stock. Chen was been listed as one of the 15 Asian Scientists To Watch by Asian Scientist Magazine on May 15, 2011. Chen married Park Ji-hyun (now Jamie Chen), a Google Korea product marketing manager, in 2009. Steve and Jamie have a son named Joseph and a daughter named Clara. The Chens are major supporters of the Asian Art Museum of San Francisco where Jamie was appointed a trustee in July 2012.