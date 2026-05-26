What was Steve Appleton's Net Worth?

Steve Appleton was an American businessman who had a net worth of $100 million.

Steve Appleton was was best known as the longtime chairman and CEO of Micron Technology, one of the most important semiconductor companies in the United States. Appleton joined Micron shortly after graduating from Boise State University and rose from an entry-level job on the chip fabrication line to the top of the company in less than a decade. His career became closely tied to both Micron's growth and the boom-and-bust nature of the memory chip industry, where sudden swings in pricing could turn huge profits into major losses almost overnight. Known for his intensity, competitiveness, and appetite for risk, Appleton helped keep Micron rooted in Boise, Idaho, while competing against some of the largest technology manufacturers in the world. Outside the office, he was equally daring, pursuing stunt flying, off-road racing, scuba diving, and other high-adrenaline hobbies. His life ended tragically in 2012 when he was killed in a plane crash at the Boise Airport while piloting an experimental aircraft.

Early Life

Steven R. Appleton was born on March 31, 1960. He attended Boise State University, where he earned a degree in business administration. In 1983, shortly after graduating, Appleton joined Micron Technology, which at the time was still a young Idaho-based technology startup trying to establish itself in the competitive semiconductor industry.

Appleton did not begin his career in an executive office. His first job at Micron was a low-level position on the chip fabrication line, earning $4.46 an hour. That blue-collar beginning became a central part of his business legend. He moved quickly through the company, earning a series of promotions as Micron grew from a regional upstart into a major player in the global memory chip business.

Micron Technology

Appleton's rise at Micron was unusually fast. By 1991, he had become president and chief operating officer of the company, making him one of the youngest senior executives at a Fortune 500 company. In 1994, he was named chairman, chief executive officer, and president of Micron. He later dropped the president title in 2007 but remained chairman and CEO.

Micron specialized in semiconductor memory chips used in computers, mobile devices, cameras, and other electronics. The company also became known to consumers through brands such as Crucial and Lexar. Under Appleton's leadership, Micron operated in one of the most unforgiving corners of the technology world. Memory chip makers face intense global competition, huge capital costs, and constant price volatility. A company can swing from large profits to painful losses depending on supply, demand, manufacturing costs, and pricing cycles.

Appleton developed a reputation as a hard-driving executive with the personality to survive that kind of volatility. Analysts often described the memory business as a field for people with strong nerves, and Appleton's leadership style fit the industry. He was aggressive, competitive, and deeply committed to keeping Micron anchored in Boise even as the company competed on a global scale.

In Micron's 2011 fiscal year, the company reported $8.8 billion in revenue and $167 million in earnings. By then, Appleton had spent nearly three decades at the company and nearly 18 years as its chief executive.

Risk-Taking Personality

Appleton's business career was often described through the lens of his personal hobbies. He was a stunt pilot, aircraft owner, scuba diver, and off-road racer. His appetite for risk was not a side note to his public image. It became part of how people understood him as a CEO.

He flew in air shows and owned several aircraft, including experimental planes. He also competed in off-road racing. In 2006, he won the 20-car Baja Challenge Class of the SCORE Tecate Baja 1000, completing the race from Ensenada to La Paz in just over 25 hours. The event reflected the same endurance and risk tolerance that many observers associated with his business life.

Appleton once joked that he did not know what could be riskier than being in the memory business. That line captured much of his public persona. To him, the intensity of racing or flying was not entirely separate from the intensity of leading Micron. Both required nerve, preparation, and comfort with uncertainty.

Plane Crashes and Death

Appleton survived multiple aviation accidents before the crash that killed him. In 2004, he was seriously injured when a stunt plane crashed in the desert east of Boise. His injuries reportedly included a punctured lung, head injuries, a ruptured disk, and broken bones. The severity of that crash later led to questions from corporate governance experts about whether a CEO of a major public company should engage in such dangerous activities.

On February 3, 2012, Appleton died in a plane crash at the Boise Airport. He was piloting a small experimental Lancair aircraft and was the only person aboard. According to investigators cited in contemporary reports, Appleton had attempted one takeoff, returned briefly, and then took off again before reporting that he needed to turn around and land. The aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff and caught fire.

His death stunned Micron, Boise, and the broader technology industry. Micron's board praised his passion and energy, while Idaho leaders described him as a visionary businessman who had made a lasting impact on the state. At the time of his death, Appleton was 51 years old.

Legacy

Steve Appleton's legacy is defined by one of the most unusual corporate climbs in American technology: from a $4.46-an-hour job on a fabrication line to the top of a Fortune 500 semiconductor company. He helped turn Micron into a major force in memory chips while keeping the company closely identified with Boise, Idaho.

He was not a conventional corporate figure. His love of stunt flying and off-road racing sometimes raised eyebrows, but it also reinforced the image of a CEO who was comfortable with danger and volatility. In an industry known for brutal cycles and unforgiving competition, Appleton built a career around endurance, nerve, and relentless drive. His death was sudden and tragic, but his influence on Micron and Idaho's technology economy remained a major part of his story.