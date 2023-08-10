Info Category: Richest Business › CEOs Net Worth: $900 Million Date of Birth: Feb 14, 1956 (67 years old) Place of Birth: Tokyo, Japan Profession: CEO of Lotte Corporation Nationality: Japan (1956~1995), South Korea (1996~) 💰 Compare Shin Dong-Bin's Net Worth

What is Shin Dong-Bin's net worth?

Shin Dong-Bin is a South Korean businessman who has a net worth of $900 million. Shin Dong-bin (Korean: 신동빈; Hanja: 辛東彬) is a Korean-Japanese businessman. He is the chairman and CEO of Lotte Group, one of the largest conglomerates in South Korea. He is the second son of Shin Kyuk-ho, the founder of Lotte Group.

In 1993, Shin Dong-bin was appointed CEO of Lotte's Japanese operations. He oversaw a period of rapid growth for the company, and Lotte became one of the largest conglomerates in Japan. Shin Dong-bin was also instrumental in expanding Lotte's operations into China and other Asian countries.

In 2010, Shin Dong-bin's older brother, Shin Dong-joo, was removed from his position as CEO of Lotte Group. This led to a bitter feud between the two brothers, as they both vied for control of the company. In 2015, Shin Dong-bin was able to consolidate his control of Lotte Group, and he has been the chairman and CEO of the company ever since.

In addition to his business career, Shin Dong-bin has also been active in philanthropy. He is the founder of the Lotte Foundation, which provides scholarships to students from disadvantaged backgrounds. He is also a member of the World Economic Forum's Young Global Leaders program.

Shin Dong-bin is a complex and contradictory figure. He is a successful businessman who has achieved great things, but he is also a man who has been accused of serious wrongdoing. His story is a reminder that even the most successful people are not immune to the human flaws of greed, ambition, and power.

Early Life

Shin Dong-bin was born in Tokyo, Japan, in 1956. He is the second son of Shin Kyuk-ho, the founder of Lotte Group. His mother, Keiko Takeda, was a Japanese national. Shin Dong-bin has an older brother, Shin Dong-joo, and a younger sister, Shin Young-ja.

Shin Dong-bin attended Aoyama Gakuin University in Tokyo, where he studied economics. After graduating from university, he worked for Nomura Securities' London branch for two years.

Early Career

In 1988, Shin Dong-bin joined Lotte Group, where he worked in a variety of roles, including as the head of Lotte's U.S. branch. In 1993, he was appointed CEO of Lotte's Japanese operations. He oversaw a period of rapid growth for the company, and Lotte became one of the largest conglomerates in Japan.

Succession Battle

In 2010, Shin Dong-bin's older brother, Shin Dong-joo, was removed from his position as CEO of Lotte Group. This led to a bitter feud between the two brothers, as they both vied for control of the company. The feud came to a head in 2015, when Shin Dong-bin was able to consolidate his control of Lotte Group, and he has been the chairman and CEO of the company ever since.

Legal Problems

In 2018 Shin Dong-bin was sentenced to 30 months in prison after being found guilty of charges of allegedly giving a bribe worth the equivalent of $6.5 million to a confidante of the former President of South Korea. The sentence was eventually suspended and reduced to time served.

Philanthropy

Shin Dong-bin is a philanthropist. He is the founder of the Lotte Foundation, which provides scholarships to students from disadvantaged backgrounds. He is also a member of the World Economic Forum's Young Global Leaders program.

Personal Life

Shin Dong-bin is married to Manami Shigemitsu. They have two children, a son and a daughter.