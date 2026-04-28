What is RJ Scaringe's net worth and salary?

RJ Scaringe is an American entrepreneur and automotive executive who has a net worth of $200 million.

RJ Scaringe is best known as the founder and CEO of Rivian Automotive, one of the most prominent electric vehicle startups to emerge in the 21st century. At his peak in April 2021, RJ Scaringe's net worth was $3.4 billion as Rivian's stock price surged to an all-time high. Unfortunately, Rivian's share price dropped 90% over the next five years.

A trained engineer with a long-term vision for sustainable transportation, Scaringe founded Rivian in 2009 with the goal of building a new kind of car company focused on electric adventure vehicles. Over the next decade, he guided the company from a little-known startup into a major player in the EV industry, securing billions in funding from investors including Amazon and Ford, and taking the company public in 2021 in one of the largest IPOs in U.S. history. Known for his low-key demeanor and engineering-first mindset, Scaringe has positioned Rivian as a premium, design-driven alternative to traditional automakers. Despite volatile market conditions and shifting investor sentiment, he has remained at the center of Rivian's strategy, including the development of its next-generation vehicles and long-term growth plans.

Early Life

RJ Scaringe was born Robert Joseph Scaringe in 1983 and grew up in Melbourne, Florida. He developed an early interest in cars and engineering, spending time in his father's automotive business, which helped shape his understanding of vehicle design and manufacturing.

Scaringe attended the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering. He later went on to receive a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, focusing on advanced automotive systems and sustainability.

Founding Rivian

In 2009, Scaringe founded Rivian Automotive, originally under the name Mainstream Motors, with a mission to create efficient, environmentally friendly vehicles without sacrificing performance or design. In its early years, the company operated quietly, focusing on research and development before publicly unveiling its first vehicles nearly a decade later.

Rivian gained widespread attention in 2018 when it introduced the R1T electric pickup truck and R1S SUV, both designed with a focus on outdoor adventure and premium features. The company quickly attracted major investors, including Amazon, which placed a large order for electric delivery vans, providing Rivian with both capital and a long-term commercial partner.

IPO and Growth

Rivian went public in November 2021, achieving a valuation that briefly rivaled legacy automakers despite having limited production at the time. The IPO marked a turning point for the company, giving it the resources to scale manufacturing and expand its product lineup.

However, the years following the IPO proved challenging, with supply chain issues, rising costs, and fluctuating EV demand impacting performance. Despite these headwinds, Scaringe continued to focus on long-term growth, including cost-cutting measures and the development of more affordable models aimed at a broader market.

In 2025, Rivian reached a significant milestone by reporting its first gross profit, driven in part by operational efficiencies and improved production processes. The company also began production of its R2 platform, a lower-cost electric SUV designed to compete more directly in the mass market.

Salary, Equity & Net Worth

As founder and CEO of Rivian Automotive, RJ Scaringe has been compensated in a way that mirrors many modern tech founders: relatively modest cash pay paired with enormous, performance-based equity packages that only become valuable if the company hits aggressive long-term targets.

For most of Rivian's history, Scaringe's base salary has been fairly standard for a public company CEO, hovering around $1 million annually. In the years leading up to 2025, his total realized compensation, including bonuses and standard stock awards, was approximately $14–15 million per year. Under a new compensation plan approved in late 2025, his base salary increased to $2 million, with a maximum annual cash bonus of roughly $1.7 million.

The real story, however, lies in his stock-based compensation.

Just ahead of Rivian's 2021 IPO, the board granted Scaringe a massive "moonshot" package consisting of roughly 20.4 million stock options tied to ambitious share price targets ranging from $110 to $295. At the highest level, the award could have been worth more than $10 billion. While Rivian's stock briefly surged after the IPO, peaking around $172, it later fell sharply, rendering those targets effectively unattainable. The package was ultimately canceled in 2025 after the board concluded it no longer served as a meaningful incentive.

In its place, Rivian approved a new long-term compensation plan. Regulatory filings show Scaringe was awarded a headline compensation package valued at approximately $402.6 million for 2025. That figure, however, is largely accounting-driven and does not represent cash in hand. It includes roughly $1.1 million in salary, $26.6 million in stock awards, and more than $370 million in option grants that will only vest if the company meets strict financial and stock price targets.

The new plan could be worth as much as $4.6 billion over a decade, but only if Rivian achieves milestones tied to operating income, cash flow, and share price targets ranging from $40 to $140. With the stock trading far below those levels, none of those options currently have realizable value.

As a result, Scaringe's actual net worth looks very different from the headline figures often reported in the media. He owns roughly 1% of Rivian, which, at a market capitalization of around $20 billion, implies a stake worth approximately $200 million. That figure has also been impacted by a 2025 divorce settlement, in which he transferred stock and options worth an estimated $125 million.

Leadership Style and Vision

Scaringe is widely regarded as an engineering-driven leader who prioritizes product development and long-term innovation over short-term financial performance. Unlike some high-profile tech CEOs, he has maintained a relatively low public profile, focusing on building Rivian's brand through design, quality, and customer experience.

His vision centers on transforming the automotive industry through electrification while creating vehicles that appeal to lifestyle and adventure-oriented consumers. This positioning has helped differentiate Rivian in a crowded EV market.

Personal Life & Divorce Settlement

RJ married Meagan McGone in August 2014. They went on to have three children together. In a 2019 interview, RJ revealed that due to his responsibilities as a startup founder, he only spent 5% of his time with his family. Anyhoo… RJ and Meagan divorced in 2025. RJ gave Megan stock and options worth $125 million as part of their divorce settlement.