Richard McVey net worth: Richard "Rick" McVey is an American entrepreneur who has a net worth of $600 million. He is best known for founding MarketAxess and being married to journalist Lara Spencer.

Richard McVey was born in Painesville, Ohio. He graduated from Miami (Ohio) University and the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University. McVey married Lara Spencer in 2018. He is the chairman and chief executive officer of the electronic trading platform MarketAxess and founded the company in 2000. He was hired by JP Morgan in 1991 and ran the North American Futures and Options Business and became a managing director. He moved to New York in 1995 to run the company's North American Fixed Income Sales. He proposed MarketAxess as part of JP Morgan but launched it independently. The company had an initial public offering in 2004. The company operates an electronic trading platform for institutional credit markets and provides market data and post-trade services as well as enabling institutional investors and broker-dealers.

Stock Holdings: As of this writing, Richard owns roughly $700 million worth of MarketAxess stock. He makes a base salary of $3.2 million and in the last two decades has sold at least $150 million worth of company shares.