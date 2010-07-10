Reid Hoffman Net Worth and Salary: Reid Hoffman is an American internet entrepreneur and venture capitalist who has a net worth of $3 billion. He is best known for being the co-founder of LinkedIn and a partner in Venture Capital firm Greylock Partners. When Microsoft bought LinkedIn for $29 billion, Reid owned 14.5 million shares of the company. The Microsoft deal bought LinkedIn out at $192 per share so Reid's stake was worth $2.8 billion.

Reid Hoffman was born August 5, 1967 in Palo Alto, California. Before his success with LinkedIn, Reid was a high-level executive at PayPal, ultimately rising to an Executive Vice President. At PayPal, Hoffman's responsibilities included all external relationships (including payments infrastructure), business development, international, government and legal. He was instrumental to the company's acquisition by eBay and responsible for partnerships with Intuit, Visa, MasterCard and Wells Fargo. Prior to joining PayPal in 1998, Hoffman was the founder of (failed) online dating site SocialNet, which some regard as the first online social network.

Considered one of the most connected men in Silicon Valley, Hoffman has had a hand in creating its two most successful social networks. He famously was one of the earliest investors in Facebook. He was also one of the earliest investor in his friend Mark Pincus' gaming company Zynga.

As a Greylock partner he has led the firm's investments in Groupon and Airbnb. He sits on the boards of several nonprofits including Kiva, which seeks to combat poverty through microfinance. Hoffman says that in college he formed a conviction that he wanted to try to influence the state of the world on a large scale. He saw academia as an opportunity to make an impact, but later realized that an entrepreneurial career would provide him with a larger platform.