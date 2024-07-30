Deep Pockets by Celebrity Net Worth is a weekly email that enriches your mind - and bank account - with fascinating stories of people who built wealth in incredible ways... and how you can do the same.

What is Philippe Dauman's Net Worth and Salary?

Philippe Dauman is a businessman who has a net worth of $250 million. Philippe Dauman served as the president, CEO, and chairman of the mass media conglomerate Viacom from 2006 to 2016. Prior to that, he was a member of the company's executive committee and served as executive vice president and general counsel. Dauman was also a director at CBS Corporation, which merged with Viacom in 2000.

Philippe Dauman Salary

During his time serving as CEO, Philippe was consistently one of the highest paid CEOs in the world. For example, in 2014 he earned $44 million. The following year he made $55 million. In 2016 he made $88 million.

Early Life and Education

Philippe Dauman was born on March 1, 1954 in New York City. His father was Henri, a Holocaust survivor and photographer for Life magazine who emigrated from France. For his higher education, Dauman attended Yale University. He went on to attend law school at Columbia University, graduating in 1978.

Viacom

After graduating from law school, Dauman worked for the law firm Shearman & Sterling. He spent two years at the firm's office in Paris before returning to New York to work in the corporate group. While working under partner Stephen Volk, Dauman became acquainted with businessman Sumner Redstone, a client of Volk's. This led to Dauman landing an advisory role in Redstone's hostile takeover of the mass media conglomerate Viacom in 1987. Additionally, he secured a seat on the company's board of directors. In the early 1990s, Dauman became senior vice president and general counsel at Viacom. He served in the latter role until 1998. Meanwhile, from 1994 to 2000, he served as executive vice president in charge of strategic transactions, human resources and administration, and supervising Viacom's subsidiaries.

In 2000, Viacom acquired CBS Corporation for $35.9 billion. The company continued to grow over the subsequent years before it was divided into two companies at the end of 2005; both continued to be owned by Redstone's theater company National Amusements. Dauman served as the president, CEO, and chairman of the second iteration of Viacom from 2006 to 2016. During that time, the company made several acquisitions, including Atom Entertainment, Harmonix, and Britain's Channel 5. Dauman and Viacom also launched the Get Schooled education initiative in collaboration with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. In 2016, Dauman stepped down from his roles as president, CEO, and chairman of Viacom. He was succeeded by Bob Bakish.

Other Positions

Dauman has held positions with various companies and organizations over the years beyond Viacom. He formerly served as a director at the French industrial company Lafarge; sat on the board of directors of the KIPP Foundation; served on the executive committee of the National Cable & Telecommunications Association; and sat on the boards of trustees of the Paley Center for Media and Northwell Health. Elsewhere, he is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the president and treasurer of his Philippe and Deborah Dauman Family Foundation, which supports initiatives in the areas of health and education.

Personal Life & Real Estate

In 1977, Dauman married Deborah Ross. Together, they have two children named Philippe Jr. and Alexandre.

In 1988, the Daumans paid $1 million for a home in East Hampton. Today this property is worth $5-6 million. In June 2014, they paid $23 million for a home in Palm Beach, Florida. Today this home is estimated to be worth $65 million.