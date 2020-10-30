Patrick Byrne net worth: Patrick Byrne is an American entrepreneur who has a net worth of $75 million. He is best known for being the CEO of Overstock.com.

Patrick Byrne was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana in 1962. He graduated from Dartmouth College and Cambridge University and earned his Ph.D. from Stanford University. He launched Overstock in 1999 and took the company public in 2002. In 2005 he was known for his campaign against illegal naked short selling and has been an advocate for cryptocurrencies with Overstock.com being the first major online retailer to accept bitcoin in 2014. Byrne took a leave of absence in 2016 for health reasons. In 2019 he resigned after allegations of him being in an intimate relationship with Maria Butina along with controversial comments he made. He has also served as the chairman of EdChoice and an investigative journalist. He was named Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young.

Stock Holdings: As of this writing, Patrick owns around $70 million worth of Overstock shares. He has sold millions of dollars worth of shares in the last two decades.