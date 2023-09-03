Noel Biderman Net Worth

What is Noel Biderman's Net Worth?

Noel Biderman is an Canadian entrepreneur who has a net worth of $5 million. Noel Biderman has held executive positions at numerous global corporations, including Avid Life Media and its parent company, the controversial online dating and social networking service Ashley Madison. After leaving Ashley Madison in 2015 following a major website hack, he became CEO of Avenue Insights and the chief marketing officer of Bitbuy. Elsewhere, Biderman sits on the board of directors of the Flowr Corporation.

Early Life and Education

Noel Biderman was born in 1971 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada into a Jewish family. His grandparents were Holocaust survivors. As a teenager, Biderman was educated at the York Mills Collegiate Institute. He went on to study economics at the University of California, Berkeley. After that, Biderman returned to Canada and attended York University's Osgoode Hall Law School, from which he graduated in 1996.

Career Beginnings

Biderman began his career as a lawyer and sports agent. In 1997, he joined Interperformances Inc., and eventually became the company's director of Canadian operations. Biderman represented over 40 professional athletes around the world, including those in the NBA and NFL.

First Internet Companies

Biderman entered the online space during the dot-com era. In 2000, he joined the online real estate company Homestore, which later became Move. Biderman rose to the rank of the company's general manager of Canadian operations. In late 2005, he began working at the Canadian Internet television carrier JumpTV, and became its head of product development and marketing.

Ashley Madison

In 2007, Biderman was named CEO of Avid Life Media and its parent company, the online dating and social networking service Ashely Madison. Designed to help married people conduct illicit affairs, Ashley Madison has been widely decried for promoting infidelity and taking advantage of brokenhearted people. Biderman dismissed the criticisms by saying that the service simply gives people an avenue to cheat who were going to do so already.

In 2015, the Ashley Madison website was hacked and the information of millions of its users was publicly leaked. Biderman was accused by the hackers of failing to delete accounts even after customers had paid to have theirs removed. Additionally, his emails were publicly released. Following the hack, Ashley Madison announced that Biderman had resigned as CEO.

Sports Coaching

A former athlete in basketball, football, volleyball, tennis, and hockey, Biderman became a youth coach for the Metro Toronto Wildcats TAP program in 2012. The following year, he began coaching the North Toronto Huskies basketball team.

Media Appearances

Biderman has made a number of appearances in the media over the years. He has appeared on such talk shows as "The Tyra Banks Show," "The View," "Larry King Live," and "The Howard Stern Show," and on the Australian current affairs program "A Current Affair." Biderman has also appeared as a commentator on CNBC and Bloomberg. Elsewhere, he has been a speaker at TEDx and Big Think events.

Books

Biderman has penned some books. They include "SmartCountry," a work of fiction, and the non-fiction titles "Cheaters Prosper: How Infidelity Will Save the Modern Marriage" and "Adultropology."

Personal Life

In 2003, Biderman married his wife Amanda. Originally from South Africa, she has a background in marketing. The couple has two children.