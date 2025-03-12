What is Michael Arrington's net worth?

Michael Arrington is an American blogger, entrepreneur, and crypto investor who has a net worth of $200 million. Michael Arrington earned his first fortune as founder of an internet payments company called Achex, which was acquired by First Data Corpo for $32 million in July 2001. But he is best known for being the founder of the website TechCrunch. TechCrunch was a groundbreaking technology news platform that revolutionized how the tech industry consumed information and discovered emerging startups.

After selling TechCrunch to AOL in 2010 for $25-40 million, Michael parlayed his fortune into a much larger fortune thanks to early crypto investments.

Beyond his media success, Arrington has built a multifaceted career as a venture capitalist, cryptocurrency investor, and industry thought leader. His journey from corporate lawyer to tech media pioneer to crypto investor illustrates his ability to anticipate and capitalize on significant technology trends before they reach mainstream adoption.

Early Life and Education

Born on March 13, 1970, in Huntington Beach, California, Arrington developed an early interest in technology and business. His academic journey took him to Claremont McKenna College, where he earned a bachelor's degree in economics. He furthered his education at Stanford Law School, graduating with a Juris Doctor degree that initially set him on a path toward corporate law.

Arrington began his professional career as a corporate and securities lawyer, working with prestigious firms including O'Melveny & Myers and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. While practicing law, he specialized in representing technology companies and venture capital firms, gaining valuable insights into the inner workings of Silicon Valley's startup ecosystem.

The TechCrunch Revolution

In 2005, Arrington made a pivotal career change by founding TechCrunch, a blog focused on profiling startups, reviewing new internet products, and breaking tech news. What began as a hobby quickly transformed into one of the most influential media properties in the technology sector. TechCrunch differentiated itself through its insider perspective, breaking news approach, and Arrington's willingness to share unfiltered opinions about companies and industry trends.

Under Arrington's leadership, TechCrunch expanded beyond its blog roots to include the highly successful TechCrunch Disrupt conferences, which became premier launching platforms for startups. Companies like Dropbox, Mint, and Fitbit used these events to gain early visibility.

In September 2010, AOL acquired TechCrunch for approximately $30 million, marking a significant milestone in technology media. Arrington continued with the publication until 2011, when disagreements about editorial independence led to his departure.

Venture Capital and Investment

Following his exit from TechCrunch, Arrington launched CrunchFund (later renamed Tuesday Capital) in 2011, a venture capital firm backed by notable investors including AOL and Sequoia Capital. The firm capitalized on Arrington's extensive network and industry knowledge to invest in early-stage technology companies.

In 2017, recognizing the transformative potential of blockchain technology, Arrington pivoted toward cryptocurrency investments by founding Arrington Capital. The firm manages several funds focused on blockchain investments and has become a significant player in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, with investments in platforms like Algorand, Polkadot, and various DeFi projects.

Controversies and Influence

Throughout his career, Arrington has been no stranger to controversy. His blunt communication style and willingness to critique powerful figures in technology has made him both influential and polarizing. Critics have questioned the potential conflicts of interest between his roles as a journalist and investor, while supporters praise his transparency and authentic voice.

Despite controversies, Arrington's impact on technology journalism is undeniable. He helped pioneer a more immediate, less formal approach to tech reporting that has influenced countless publications. His ability to identify promising startups early has cemented his reputation as someone with exceptional foresight in the technology sector.

Miami Mansions

In May 2021, Michael paid $16 million for a six-bedroom Miami mansion that has 140 feet of waterline.

In March 2025, Arrington made headlines with the $60 million purchase of a luxurious waterfront property on La Gorce Island in Miami Beach, Florida. The approximately 9,600-square-foot mansion had only recently been completed in fall 2024 by James Curnin, founder of Clara Homes, who built the house for his own family.

The property, which wasn't even on the market when Arrington acquired it, sits on roughly 0.4 acres of prime Miami Beach real estate. The home features five bedrooms plus two staff bedrooms, and includes high-end amenities such as a pool, elevator, gym with sauna and steam room. The purchase reflected both Arrington's financial success and the growing trend of technology leaders relocating to Miami.

What made the acquisition particularly notable was how it came about through an unsolicited offer. Curnin had reportedly been receiving weekly inquiries about the property, which he initially resisted. When approached by real estate agent Jordan Karp, Curnin suggested $65 million as a deterrent price, but Arrington remained interested, ultimately closing the deal at $60 million. This represented an extraordinary return on Curnin's original $7.525 million land purchase in 2020.