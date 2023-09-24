Info Category: Richest Business › CEOs Net Worth: $100 Million Date of Birth: Aug 29, 1972 (51 years old) Place of Birth: Livingston Gender: Male Profession: Businessperson, Designer, Entrepreneur Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Marc Ecko's Net Worth

What is Marc Ecko's Net Worth?

Marc Ecko is an American fashion designer and entrepreneur who has a net worth of $100 million. Marc Ecko is best known for founding the urban fashion company Ecko Unlimited. Originally associated with hip hop and skate culture in the 1990s, the company moved into the mainstream in the early 21st century. Among his other ventures, Ecko founded Complex magazine.

Early Life and Education

Marc Ecko was born as Marc Milecofsky on August 29, 1972 in Livingston, New Jersey to a real estate broker mother and a pharmacist father. He is Jewish, and was raised in suburban Lakewood with his twin Marci and his older sister Shari. As a teenager, he went to Lakewood High School. For his higher education, he attended Rutgers University, and in 1996, legally changed his surname to Ecko, based on his home nickname "Echo." During this time, he did graffiti and practiced drawing. In his third year at Rutgers, Ecko was encouraged by the school's dean to take a year off to pursue his art.

Ecko Unlimited

In 1993, Ecko founded his own fashion company, Ecko Unlimited, which began as a T-shirt business. Among his early clients were filmmaker Spike Lee and rapper Chuck D, who helped bring needed attention to the brand. Ecko's business was also featured on the television show "Good Morning America."

The company grew in popularity throughout the 1990s as it became a favorite brand of hip hop enthusiasts and skateboarders. Expanding beyond T-shirts, it began offering jackets, hoodies, sneakers, and jeans, among other streetwear and accessories. With a rhino as its logo, Ecko Unlimited became known for its bold graphic designs and graffiti-inspired look. It branched out into the mainstream in the early 21st century, and acquired such companies as Avirex and Zoo York.

In 2009, Ecko Unlimited had over $1 billion in global revenue and stood as the largest streetwear brand. Also that year, 51% of Ecko was acquired by the Iconix Brand Group fr $63.5 million. In 2013 Iconix bought the remaining 49%.

Complex

In 2002, Ecko founded the bi-monthly magazine Complex, which was initially created as a print magazine for young men that reported on the latest in hip hop, fashion, and pop culture. By 2006, the magazine had started to turn a profit, allowing it to expand its operations. The following year, Complex launched a media network to capitalize on digital trends. Complex Networks consists of multiple websites, socials, and YouTube channels. In 2016, the company became a joint-venture subsidiary of Verizon and Hearst, and shortly after that, the print magazine version of Complex ceased publication. Later, in 2021, the company was acquired by BuzzFeed.

Other Endeavors

Among his many other business endeavors, Ecko was appointed to the board of directors of the Council of Fashion Designers of America. Elsewhere, he served as a creative director on the 2006 video game "Marc Ecko's Getting Up: Contents Under Pressure," which focuses on an amateur graffiti artist rebelling against a dystopian city controlled by an Orwellian government.

Ecko has also been involved in philanthropy and charity. In 2011, he launched the social activism campaign Unlimited Justice to combat corporal punishment in American schools. Ecko has also raised money for the Tikva Children's Home in Odesa, Ukraine, and has donated to organizations aimed at preserving the world's rhino population.

Personal Life

In 2000, Ecko married Allison Rojas. Together, they have three children and reside in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

New Jersey Mansion

In 2005 Marc and Allison paid $7.4 million for an historic 30,000 square foot mansion set on 32 acres in Bernardsville, New Jersey. They proceeded to perform a major restoration on the home, which was built in 1886 for an associate of the Astor family. They reportedly spent more than $20 million on renovations. In June 2023 the Eckos listed the home for sale for $13.7 million. Here is a video tour of the mansion: