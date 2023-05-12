Lucian Grainge Net Worth

What is Lucian Grainge's Net Worth and Salary?

Sir Lucian Grainge is a music business executive who has a net worth $250 million. Lucian Grainge serves as the chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, positions he assumed in early 2011 after heading the corporation's UK and international divisions. Earlier in his career, he held executive roles at RCA Music Publishing, MCA Records, and Polydor. In the 2010s, Billboard magazine named Grainge the most powerful person in the music industry a record four times.

Salary

Lucian Grainge's annual base salary is $5 million. He also typically earns a $10 million annual bonus. In 2021, as a reward for successfully taking UMG public, Lucian's total compensation was $300 million.

In April 2023 Lucian was rewarded with an equity pay package that could ultimately be worth $100 million, depending on various milestones.

Early Life and Education

Lucian Grainge was born on February 29, 1960 in London, England into a Jewish family. He had an older brother named Nigel who also became an executive in the music business. As a youth, Grainge went to Queen Elizabeth's Grammar School for Boys, which he attended until the age of 18.

Career Beginnings

After leaving school, Grainge started working as a runner at the talent scout company MPC. He went on to land a job in the A&R department of the publishing company April Music. There, Grainge signed many artists, with his first being the post-punk band the Psychedelic Furs. Following that gig, in 1982, he became the director of RCA Music Publishing. Two years later, Grainge was hired as an A&R director at MCA Records. In 1986, he established PolyGram Music Publishing. Grainge continued to be a dominant presence in the music industry throughout the 1990s, serving as general manager of A&R and business affairs at Polydor and then as managing director.

Universal Music Group

In the early 2000s, Grainge became the chairman of Universal Music Group's UK division, and soon after that became the chairman of the international division. He served in the latter position until 2010. The following year, Grainge became the chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, succeeding Doug Morris. Within his first year in those positions, Grainge led UMG's acquisition of EMI's recorded music operations. He subsequently worked to revitalize former EMI labels, such as Virgin Records and Capitol Records. In 2014, Grainge led UMG into film and television production with the acquisition of Eagle Rock Entertainment. The company's first major film production, the biographical documentary "Amy," won the Academy Award for Best Documentary. Grainge also sought to expand UMG's international digital presence through distribution deals with technology companies, including Apple, Spotify, and YouTube. In 2016, he led the acquisition of the digital marketing agency Famehouse, and in 2017, made multi-year global licensing agreements with Spotify, YouTube, and Facebook.

Continuing to expand UMG's global presence, Grainge opened company offices in Africa in 2018. Also that year, UMG made major deals with Elton John, who signed a global partnership agreement with the company, and Taylor Swift, who signed a new multi-album deal. Among his other notable efforts as chairman and CEO, Grainge oversaw the expansion of UMG's classical labels Deutsche Grammophon and Decca Classics, and initiated a global strategic partnership with Live Nation Entertainment. Overall, he has led UMG to significant growth in annual revenue, with the company's worth tripling since he took over. Grainge eventually took UMG public in 2021.

Honors and Accolades

Grainge has been the recipient of numerous honors recognizing his work in the music industry. In 2008, he earned the Music Industry Trusts' Award, which was presented to him by members of the band U2. Two years after that, he was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire for his services. Grainge went on to be knighted in 2016, earning his appointment to the Order of the British Empire and Knight Bachelor. Before that, in 2013, he received the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding's Humanitarian Award. In 2014, Grainge was given the Icon Award from the Recording Academy, and in 2015 was honored with City of Hope's Spirit of Life Award.

In other honors, Grainge has won Variety's Empowerment Award and the American Academy of Achievement's Golden Plate Award. He has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Grainge has also received honorary doctorate degrees from the Berklee College of Music and Northeastern University; he serves on the board of the latter school as well. Meanwhile, for four years in the 2010s, he was named the most powerful person in the music industry by Billboard magazine. The publication went on to name him the first-ever "Executive of the Decade." Grainge topped Billboard's list of powerful music executives again in 2022.

Personal Life

Previously, Grainge was married to attorney Samantha. In 1993, while giving birth to their son Elliot, she fell into a coma and never came out of it. She ended up passing away in 2007. Elliot went on to found and head the independent record label 10K Projects.

In 2002, Grainge wed his second wife, Caroline. Together, they have two daughters named Alice and Betsy.

In April 2023 Lucian's son Elliot married Sofia Richie, the model/actress daughter of singer Lionel Richie.

Pacific Palisades Mansion

In late 2012, Lucian Grainge paid $13 million for a 11,500 square foot mansion in LA's Pacific Palisades neighborhood. Today this home is likely worth around $20 million.

In July 2022 Lucian's son Elliot and paid $27 million for mansion in LA's Brentwood neighborhood.