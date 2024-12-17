Last Updated: December 18, 2024
Category:
Richest BusinessCEOs
Net Worth:
$200 Million
Salary:
$50 Million
Birthdate:
1963 (62 years old)
Gender:
Male
Profession:
Businessperson

What is Joseph DePinto's net worth and salary?

Joseph DePinto is an American businessman who has a net worth of $200 million. In 2023, Joseph earned $50 million in salary.

Joseph DePinto has served as the President and CEO of 7-Eleven, Inc. since 2005, overseeing one of the world's largest convenience store chains through a period of significant expansion and modernization. Prior to joining 7-Eleven, he held executive positions at PepsiCo and GameStop, helping transform these companies through strategic initiatives and digital innovation. Under his leadership, 7-Eleven has grown to over 77,000 stores worldwide and has embraced technological changes including mobile payment systems, delivery services, and digital customer engagement.

DePinto began his business career after serving in the United States Army, where he achieved the rank of Captain. Following his military service, he attended an executive education program at Harvard Business School, which helped launch his corporate career. His early positions included management roles at Thornton Oil Corporation before joining PepsiCo.

At PepsiCo, DePinto rose through various leadership positions, gaining valuable experience in operations, logistics, and brand management. His tenure at PepsiCo helped shape his understanding of retail operations and consumer behavior, skills he would later apply at 7-Eleven.

Getty Images

Before taking the helm at 7-Eleven, DePinto served as President of GameStop Corporation, where he helped develop the company's digital strategy and expansion plans. This experience with digital transformation would prove valuable in his future role at 7-Eleven.

Since becoming CEO of 7-Eleven, DePinto has led numerous initiatives to modernize the convenience store chain. Under his leadership, the company has embraced digital innovation, introducing mobile payments, delivery services through the 7NOW app, and expanding private label offerings. He also oversaw major acquisitions, including the 2020 purchase of Speedway for $21 billion, which added thousands of locations to 7-Eleven's network.

DePinto has also focused on sustainability initiatives and community involvement during his tenure. He has implemented various environmental programs and enhanced 7-Eleven's corporate social responsibility efforts. He serves on several corporate and nonprofit boards, including serving as Chairman of the Board of Directors for 7-Eleven, Inc.

His leadership style emphasizes innovation, customer service, and operational excellence. DePinto has consistently pushed for 7-Eleven to adapt to changing consumer preferences and technological advances, while maintaining the convenience and reliability that have been hallmarks of the brand.

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
