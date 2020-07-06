Jeff Weiner net worth and salary: Jeff Weiner is an American businessman who has a net worth of $200 million. He is best known for being the CEO of LinkedIn.

Jeff Weiner was born in New York City, New York in February 1970. The graduated from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He worked for Yahoo for seven years in various leadership roles including Executive Vice President of their Network Division. Weiner served as Vice President of Warning Bros. Online. He has also been an Executive-in-Residence for Accel Partners and Greylock Partners. Jeff Weiner and Reid Hoffman won the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards in 2011. He was named one of the top 10 CEOs at U.S. Tech Companies in 2014. Weiner joined LinkedIn in 2008 as Interim President and became chief executive officer.

Jeff was instrumental in the company being acquired by Microsoft in 2016 for $26.2 billion in an all-cash transaction. At the time of the sale Jeff Weiner owned 408,000 shares of LinkedIn, which were instantly worth $80 million. He also owned 650,000 options which were worth $120-140 million. After joining Microsoft he received $100 million worth of salary, bonuses, stock and other compensation to stay with the company. His Microsoft pay package included a $25 million Microsoft stock grant paid out over four years and a base salary of $815,000.

The same year as the Microsoft sale, Jeff donated his $14 million stock bonus to his employees. Weiner stepped down as CEO of LinkedIn in 2020 to become executive chairman.