Isaac Tigrett net worth: Isaac Tigrett is an American businessman who has a net worth of $500 million. Isaac Tigrett was born in Jackson, Tennessee in November 1948. He is best known for being the co-founder of Hard Rock Café and House of Blues. Tigrett graduated from Centre College. He started the first Hard Rock Café with Peter Morton in 1971 in London's Mayfair district. Hard Rock Café was the first theme restaurant chain in the world and Tigrett bought out Morton for the original location in London and those East of the Mississippi before both sold their interests to the Rank Organization. Isaac Tigrett started the House of Blues in 1992 with Dan Aykroyd and Harvard University was an investor in the business before Disney also invested. Tigrett left the venture in 1998 and launched The Spirit Channel which offered services related to spirituality. In 2004 he launched Bozo Project. Isaac Tigrett married Maureen Cox Starkey in 1989 and they were married until her passing in 1994.