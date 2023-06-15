Info Category: Richest Business › CEOs Net Worth: $10 Billion Date of Birth: Sep 20, 1954 (68 years old) Place of Birth: Buffalo Gender: Male Profession: Entrepreneur, Businessperson Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Henry Samueli's Net Worth

What is Henry Samueli's Net Worth?

Henry Samueli is an American tech entrepreneur and sports team owner who has a net worth of $10 billion. Dr. Henry Samueli earned his fortune as the co-founder of semi-conductor/software conglomerate Broadcom Corp. His significant contributions to the semiconductor industry and his visionary approach to business have had a profound impact on the technology landscape. Along with his professional achievements, Samueli's philanthropic efforts demonstrate his commitment to social responsibility and community betterment. In 2005 Henry Samueli purchased the NHL's Anaheim Ducks franchise. The Ducks won the NHL championship two years later.

Early Life

Henry Samueli was born in Buffalo, New York on September 20, 1954.

His family moved to Los Angeles, California, when he was a child. Samueli showed early promise in math and science, sparking a lifelong interest in technology and engineering. He received his bachelor's degree, master's degree, and Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

College

Before co-founding Broadcom, Samueli had an illustrious academic career. He joined the Electrical Engineering faculty at UCLA in 1985, where he focused his research on communications systems. Later, he transferred to the University of California, Irvine (UCI) as a professor. His time in academia influenced his approach to business, emphasizing innovation and lifelong learning.

Broadcom

In 1991, Samueli co-founded Broadcom Corporation with Henry Nicholas, a fellow UCLA graduate. The pair started the company with the goal of developing semiconductor technology for the broadband communications market. The two Henrys both chipped-in $5,000 to launch the business.

Under Samueli's leadership as Chief Technical Officer, Broadcom pioneered a series of innovations that propelled it to a leading position in the industry. The company went public in 1998, making Samueli a billionaire.

Broadcom reached $1 billion in revenue faster than any US semiconductor company in history. By 2011, the company's revenues reached $7.4 billion. In 2016 Broadcom was acquired by Avago Technologies for $37 billion.

Philanthropy

Samueli's commitment to the community is evident in his significant philanthropic activities. Alongside his wife, Susan, he established the Samueli Foundation to invest in education, health, youth services, and Jewish culture. He also owns the Anaheim Ducks National Hockey League team and has invested in the renovation and management of the Honda Center, contributing to the vitality of Southern California's sports and entertainment scene.

Ownership of the Anaheim Ducks

In 2005, Samueli and his wife purchased the Anaheim Ducks, a professional ice hockey team. As a sports enthusiast and former competitive ice dancer, Samueli's ownership of the team reflected his personal passion. His leadership has been marked by an emphasis on community involvement, with the team contributing to various local charitable initiatives.

Recognition and Honors

Over his career, Samueli has received numerous awards and honors that recognize his achievements in business and philanthropy. These include the Marconi Society Prize and Fellowship, the UCLA Medal, and the Ellis Island Medal of Honor. His induction into the National Academy of Engineering is a testament to his significant contributions to the field of electrical engineering.

Legacy and Current Endeavors

Samueli remains a prominent figure in the world of technology and philanthropy. His visionary leadership of Broadcom revolutionized the semiconductor industry, while his philanthropic endeavors continue to support education and community development. Currently, Samueli serves as Chairman of the Board of Broadcom Inc. He also continues to be involved in academia as a Distinguished Adjunct Professor in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at UCI.

Personal Life

Henry Samueli and his wife Susan live in Newport Beach, California. They have pledged to donate at least half their wealth to charity.

Henry Samueli's private life could not be more different than the private life of his Broadcom co-founder Henry Nicholas. Nicholas' private life has been dotted with controversies for years. Nicholas has been accused of securities fraud. His wife allegedly left him after catching him high on drugs having sex with a prostitute. He reportedly used a man cave under his mansion to host drug-fueled orgies with prostitutes. And in 2018 Nicholas was arrested in a Las Vegas hotel room after police found an unresponsive woman with a deflated balloon in her mouth AND two suitcases full of heroin, MDMA and cocaine.