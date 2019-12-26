Henry Ford II net worth: Henry Ford II was an American businessman who had a net worth of $400 million at the time of his death in 1987. That's worth the same as $905 million in today's dollars after adjusting for inflation.

Henry Ford II was born in Detroit, Michigan in September 1917 and passed away in September 1987. He was the eldest son of Edsel Ford and the eldest grandson of Henry Ford. Henry Ford II was the son of Eleanor Clay Ford. He served as the president of the Ford Motor Company from 1945 to 1960. Ford II also served as the chief executive officer of the Ford Motor Company from 1945 to 1979 and was the chairman of the board of directors from 1960 to 1980. He made the company public in 1956 and was the president of the Ford Foundation from 1943 to 1950. Henry Ford II was the brother of William Clay Ford Sr. and the uncle of Bill Ford. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1969 and inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame in 1983. He was married three times including to Maria Cristina Vettore. Henry Ford II passed away on September 29, 1987 at 70 years old.

In the 2019 movie "Ford Vs Ferrari", Henry was portrayed by the actor Tracy Letts.