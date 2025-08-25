What Is Gianni Infantino's Net Worth and Salary?

Gianni Infantino is a Swiss-Italian football administrator who has a net worth of $14 million. Gianni Infantino has served as the president of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) since 2016, and in 2020, he was elected to the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Infantino oversaw the FIFA World Cup in 2018 (Russia) and 2022 (Qatar) and was instrumental in the selection of Saudi Arabia for the 2034 FIFA World Cup. FIFA started engraving Gianni's name on the FIFA Club World Cup trophy in 2025.

Salary

Gianni Infantino's base salary is 2.6 million Swiss francs, roughly $3 million USD. In a typical recent year he has also earned a bonus of roughly 1.65 million Swiss francs ($1.85 million USD), bringing his total USD-equivalent earnings to $4.8 million.

Early Life

Gianni Infantino was born Giovanni Vincenzo Infantino on March 23, 1970, in Brig, Valais, Switzerland. Gianni is the son of Italian immigrants, and he holds citizenship in both Switzerland and Italy. He attended the University of Fribourg, where he studied law. Infantino speaks seven languages: Italian, German, French, English, Spanish, Arabic, and Portuguese.

Career

Infantino previously worked as the Secretary General of the University of Neuchâtel's International Center for Sports Studies. In August 2000, he began working with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), and in early 2004, he was appointed the Director of the organization's Legal Affairs and Club Licensing Division. In 2007, Gianni became UEFA's Deputy General Secretary, and he was promoted to Secretary General in October 2009. He was involved in the creation of the UEFA Euro 2020 and the UEFA Nations League, and during his time with UEFA, the organization introduced Financial Fair Play. Infantino was on FIFA's Reform Committee, and in October 2015, the UEFA Executive Committee backed him for the position of president in the following year's FIFA Extraordinary Congress. He soon confirmed his candidacy and vowed to expand the FIFA World Cup from 32 teams to 40 teams. In February 2016, Gianni was elected FIFA President, making him the first Italian to hold the position. In 2017, he criticized the fact that the U.S. had enacted a travel ban on many Muslim-majority countries, stating, "When it comes to FIFA competitions, any team, including the supporters and officials of that team, who qualify for a World Cup, need to have access to the country, otherwise there is no World Cup. That is obvious."

In 2016, Infantino was implicated in documents related to the Panama Papers, which showed that UEFA entered into deals with indicted individuals with whom the organization had previously denied any relationship. Gianni said of the allegations, "I am dismayed and will not accept that my integrity is being doubted by certain areas of the media, especially given that UEFA has already disclosed in detail all facts regarding these contracts." In 2019, he told the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Iranian football federation that they had to start allowing Iranian women into stadiums when men's teams were playing. After this rule went into effect, over 3,500 women attended an October 2019 World Cup qualifier at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran. In 2025, FIFA began engraving Infantino's name on the FIFA Club World Cup trophy and adding a new quotation, "We are witness to a new age. The golden era of club football: the era of the FIFA Club World Cup. The pinnacle of all club competitions. Inspired by the FIFA president Gianni Infantino."

Personal Life

Gianni married Leena Al Ashqar in 2001, and they have welcomed four children together. In 2021, Infantino began renting a house in Doha, Qatar. He said then that Canton Zurich, Switzerland, was still his official residence but that he needed to live in Qatar while organizing the World Cup there. In 2022, it was reported that he had moved his official residency to the Switzerland town of Zug. Gianni is a supporter of the Italian football club Inter Milan.

Awards

In 2019, Russian president Vladimir Putin presented Infantino with the Order of Friendship, stating, "I want to thank you for everything that you did for the World Cup in Russia and for your glowing assessment of our efforts. I know that you have a lot of work ahead. We are always at your disposal and on hand to support you in implementing your plans to develop football around the world." In 2023, Gianni was honored with the Indonesian Star of Service for "his services that have benefited the Indonesian nation in the field of sports," and he received the Asian Football Confederation Diamond of Asia "in recognition of his unwavering support towards the development of Asian and world football."