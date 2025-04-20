What was Geoff Stirling's net worth?

Geoff Stirling was a Canadian media mogul, entrepreneur, broadcaster, political activist, and mystic who had a net worth of $100 million at the time of his death in 2013. Geoff Stirling's life and legacy left an indelible mark on Newfoundland and Canadian media as a whole. Known for his boundless imagination, spiritual eccentricity, and trailblazing innovations, Stirling built a media empire that included NTV, The Newfoundland Herald, and OZ FM. He was also the creator of superhero icons like Captain Canada and Captain Newfoundland, the founder of Canada's first 24-hour TV station, and a lifelong seeker who infused his broadcasting platforms with esoteric philosophy and cosmic curiosity. Stirling passed away on December 21, 2013, at the age of 92, leaving behind a family dynasty and a broadcasting legacy as strange, bold, and groundbreaking as the man himself.

Early Life and Influences

Geoff Stirling was born on March 22, 1921, in St. John's, Newfoundland, to Edgar and Ethel Stirling. A natural athlete and deep thinker from a young age, Stirling's early life was defined by both physical vigor and philosophical wanderlust. In the 1940s, he attended the University of Tampa and began his career as a stringer for Time and The Chicago Tribune. He briefly worked in Honduras hunting alligators for their skins, a job he loathed—but the experience proved transformative. After spotting copies of The Miami Herald parachuted into remote villages, Stirling was inspired to launch a publication of his own that could reach even the most far-flung corners of Newfoundland.

In 1946, he founded The Sunday Herald—later known as The Newfoundland Herald—a magazine that would evolve into the nucleus of his media empire.

Politics and Broadcasting Revolution

In the late 1940s, Stirling became politically active as a co-founder of the Economic Union Party, advocating for an economic alliance with the United States at a time when Newfoundland was still an independent dominion. He opposed Newfoundland's confederation with Canada, aligning with figures like Ches Crosbie and Don Jamieson. Though ultimately unsuccessful, his political involvement placed him at the heart of Newfoundland's identity crisis and solidified his status as a public voice of consequence.

By 1950, Stirling pivoted fully to broadcasting, launching CJON radio (later CHOZ-FM) with Jamieson. Five years later, they founded CJON-TV, which would become NTV—Newfoundland's first television station. Stirling's stations were pioneers: CJON-TV was the first in the region to broadcast in color, and in 1972, became Canada's first 24-hour television broadcaster. He also owned Montreal's CKGM radio from 1959 to 1985 and was the first to bring FM radio to Newfoundland.

Mysticism, Media, and Captain Canada

What set Stirling apart from other media moguls was how unapologetically he infused his personal interests—many of them spiritual and metaphysical—into his business. Stirling was obsessed with eastern mysticism, yoga, natural health, UFOs, ancient civilizations, and the cosmic potential of the human soul. At any given moment, his television stations might interrupt regular programming to air spontaneous interviews with spiritual gurus like Ram Dass or Swami Shyam, or segments about intestinal cleansing, pyramids, or extraterrestrials.

He frequently phoned his station's control room to issue real-time programming changes or demand psychedelic visual effects. He believed television was not just for entertainment—it was a tool for awakening.

Stirling's creative vision also led him to author graphic novels, including Atlantis, and to co-create Captain Canada and Captain Newfoundland—spiritual superheroes drawn from Canadian folklore, New Age philosophy, and ancient astronaut theory. Captain Canada became an official mascot of NTV and featured prominently in commercials and public events across the province.

In 1974, Stirling appeared in the now-famous National Film Board documentary Waiting for Fidel, which chronicled his and former Newfoundland Premier Joey Smallwood's journey to Cuba in hopes of interviewing Fidel Castro. The interview never happened, but the film offered a glimpse into Stirling's eccentric mind: at one point, he conversed with Smallwood while standing on his head, practicing yoga.

Despite his reputation as an eccentric, Stirling was celebrated for his contributions to Canadian broadcasting and business. He was inducted into the CAB Broadcast Hall of Fame in 2001, into the Newfoundland and Labrador Sports Hall of Fame, and into the Royal St. John's Regatta Hall of Fame. In 2009, he received the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Family and Legacy

Stirling was married to Joyce Cutler Stirling for 56 years. They had six children, including Scott Stirling, who succeeded Geoff as CEO of Stirling Communications International. Geoff also had numerous grandchildren, including Lydia Stirling McLaughlin—an author and reality TV personality—and Jesse Stirling, host of NTV's Meetings with Remarkable People. Geoff was known to be deeply proud of his family and maintained strong personal and professional bonds with them.

In his later years, he split his time between Newfoundland and a ranch in Wickenburg, Arizona. There, he continued to write, meditate, and explore the metaphysical world that fascinated him.

Final Days and Lasting Impact

Geoff Stirling died peacefully on December 21, 2013, at the age of 92. He was remembered as a true original—a man who defied convention, pursued higher consciousness, and reshaped Canadian media along the way. Whether introducing 24-hour broadcasting or standing on his head to discuss geopolitics, Stirling lived on his own wavelength.

As former political rival John Crosbie once put it: "Geoff Stirling left deep footprints in the Newfoundland landscape." And beyond.