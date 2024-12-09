What Is Emilio Azcárraga Jean's Net Worth?

Emilio Azcárraga Jean is a Mexican businessman and producer who has a net worth of $1 billion. Emilio Azcárraga Jean is the chairman and former CEO of the powerhouse Mexican TV broadcaster Televisa. He took over the CEO position at the age of 29 after the death of his father, Emilio Azcárraga Milmo, in 1997. Azcárraga Jean is credited with turning Televisa into a prosperous company, at one point saving it from near bankruptcy.

Today, the group is Mexico's lead company in content generation, creating hours of original programming, exported to dozens of countries, including the US. Azcárraga Jean went to war with Carlos Slim, the world's richest man, having entered the telecommunication business after Mexican authorities finally allowed him to buy 50% of the stakes of mobile phone company Iusacell. Furthermore, he is on the boards of Grupo Financiero Banamex and Univision, as well as global board member of Endeavor, an international non-profit development organization that finds and supports high-impact entrepreneurs in emerging markets. Emilio has also produced several projects, such as the 2014 film "Cesar Chavez" and the 2018 TV series "An Unknown Enemy."

Early Life

Emilio Azcárraga Jean was born Emilio Fernando Azcárraga Jean on February 21, 1968, in Mexico City, Mexico. He is the son of Nadine Jean and Emilio Azcárraga Milmo. Azcárraga Jean's father owned the Spanish-language network Univision and the newspaper "The National," and he was chairman of another Spanish-language network called Galavisión as well as a controlling shareholder of the Mexican broadcasting company Televisa, S.A. Emilio attended Canada's Lakefield College School and Mexico's Universidad Iberoamericana.

Career

Azcárraga Jean became Grupo Televisa's CEO in his late twenties, after his father's death from cancer in 1997. In 2011, his net worth was estimated to be around $2.3 billion. Along with Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega, José Bastón, and Bernardo Gómez, Emilio is credited with bringing Televisa back from the brink of bankruptcy. In October 2017, it was announced that he was stepping down from his role as CEO of Televisa on New Year's Day but that he would remain the company's chairman. Azcárraga Jean has served as an executive producer on the TV series "Televisa Deportes" (1997–2019) and "An Unknown Enemy" (2018) and the films "Cesar Chavez" (2014), "600 Miles" (2015), Little Boy" (2015), and "Chronic" (2015).

Personal Life

Emilio married Alejandra de Cima Aldrete in 1999. After they divorced in 2002, he wed Sharon Fastlicht Kurian ​in 2004. Emilio and Sharon have three children, Hannah, Emilio, and Mauricio.

Awards and Honors

In 2004, Emilio received the American Academy of Achievement's Golden Plate Award, and in 2012, the Organizacion Internacional de Teletones (Oritel) honored him with the Grand Order of Solidarity Award. In 2014, he was inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame, and he received the Tartikoff Legacy Award, which is given to individuals who "exhibit extraordinary passion, leadership, independence and vision in the process of creating television programming." In 2017, Azcárraga Jean was the recipient of the International Emmy Directorate Award, and the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' CEO stated, "Emilio Azcárraga Jean is a strategic and visionary leader who has successfully and relentlessly navigated an increasingly competitive media landscape to grow his company's businesses."

Real Estate

In 1987, Emilio's father purchased the Sunset Plaza Apartments building in Los Angeles for $2.3 million. A few months later, he demolished the property to build a private estate. After his death in 1997, the home went on the market for $16 million. The asking price was later lowered to $10 million but didn't sell, so Azcárraga Jean moved in. The estate sits on 2.3 acres of land and includes an 11,000-square-foot main house, a 2,000-square-foot guesthouse, a library, a wine cellar, a swimming pool, and several fountains. In August 2023, Emilio listed the home for $60 million.